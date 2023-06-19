🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — A Wilkes-Barre man tossed a firearm under a police cruiser while township police investigated suspicious activity in the Breslau community Saturday night.

Police responded to Wilkes-Barre Street and encountered Matthew Zaremba, 34, on Ferry Street. Upon the officer making contact with Zaremba, he allegedly attempted to discard a firearm under the cruiser.

Zaremba was allegedly in possession of items believed to have been stolen from vehicles.

A records check revealed Zaremba was wanted by Wilkes-Barre police on a charge of receiving stolen property.

Zaremba was arraigned Sunday by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo in Plains Township on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, tampering with evidence and scattering rubbish. He was also arraigned on the receiving stolen property charge filed by Wilkes-Barre police,

Zaremba was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $65,000 total bail.

Anyone in the Breslau community who may have had items stolen from their vehicles or properties is asked to call Hanover Township police at 570-825-1248.