🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police say they charged John Devine, 36, with operating an all-terrain vehicle on city streets in a reckless manner nearly striking a pedestrian as he fled Sunday.

A police officer allegedly spotted a man, identified as Devine, on an ATV in the area of Market Street and Wilkes-Barre Boulevard. As the officer attempted a traffic stop, Devine allegedly fled at a high rate of speed toward Coal Street where he drove onto a sidewalk nearly hitting a pedestrian.

The officer terminated the pursuit due to safety reasons.

Police later learned Devine was at 24 Dougher Lane, where he was spotted outside wearing the same clothing.

Devine allegedly fled into the house where he refused officers’ commands to exit.

Police arrested Devine after obtaining a search warrant for the residence.

Devine was arraigned Monday by District Judge Brian J. Tupper in Kingston Township on charges of fleeing or eluding police, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, reckless driving and two counts of operating off-road vehicle within an urban municipality. Devine was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $2,500 bail.

– Ed Lewis