🔊 Listen to this

There are several swings, activities and fun playground equipment at the Nathan Gray Memorial Playground that will open Friday in South Wilkes-Barre.

The new Nathan Gray Memorial Playground will open on Friday, June 23, in South Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE — You might say that orange is the new Gray, as in Nathan Gray, the South Wilkes-Barre true “super hero” who lost his six-year battle with cancer on Jan. 6, 2022.

In honor of Nathan, and to support and bring awareness to childhood kidney cancer, the new Nathan Gray Memorial Playground’s existing equipment was updated with his favorite color — orange.

In addition to Nathan’s wishes for an orange puppy rocker and fitness equipment, several pieces of ADA equipment, including a zip-line, were installed in the playground.

Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George C. Brown has announced that the very orange Nathan Gray Memorial Playground at Barney Farms Park will officially open on Friday, June 23, at 3 p.m.

Mayor Brown and his administration will be joined by Nathan Gray’s family as well as the engineering and contracting teams that worked on the playground.

The engineering firm for the project was PennEastern Engineering of Wilkes-Barre and the contractor was Columbia Excavating Inc. of Berwick. The equipment cost $123,996 and the construction of the playground cost $181,392.40. Both costs are paid through the American Rescue Plan funding.

Last month, Nathan’s mom, said Nathan was diagnosed with Wilms tumor when he was 2 years old and he enjoyed life until his passing at age 8.

His mom, Tricia Gray, said it best:

“Nathan inspired all who knew him.”

The “Nathan Gray Memorial Playground” sits not far from Nathan’s home, and it’s a place he helped plan and design and would have enjoyed.

By the time Nathan reached 8, he had attained a larger-than-life status for how he handled himself through the treatments and surgeries following his diagnosis at the age of 2 of a rare form of kidney cancer. His family opened his world to the public on the “Nathan the Superhero” Facebook page.

“Nathan would visit that park quite often when he was feeling well enough to do that,” Brown said in the Times Leader last month.

Nathan’s parents, Jeff and Tricia Gray, and his siblings, Jeffrey, 11, and Natalie, now 8, know that Nathan would be very happy to see the playground being built and the activities he helped plan and, of course, the orange that is everywhere.

Tricia said half of the park has equipment for older children that is fitness inspired, while the other side of the area features playground activities which will include two zip lines.

Tricia and Brown said the park consists of playground equipment requested by Nathan before his passing, including those two orange puppy spring rockers, 1 Fire Engine spring rocker, zip lines, swings for babies and equipment for his brother to work out on before his sports practices and games.

Additionally, there will be ADA equipment, including ADA Freedom Swings, an ADA Zip Line, and ADA equipment similar to what is in the Special Needs Playground at Kirby Park — ADA inclusive orbit for wheelchair, ADA roller table, and ADA cruiser.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.