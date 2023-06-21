🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — He wasn’t talking, but word Tuesday was that Blaze, the equine mascot of Luzerne County Community College, was sporting an outfit put together from items available in the “Trendy Trailblazer Clothing Closet” — apropos, considering he was there for the closet’s ribbon cutting.

Blaze strutted in wearing a slimming dark blue blazer and soft white shirt offset by a bold splash of pink on pink in his polka-dotted tie. He sat down, high-fived College President Thomas Leary, and posed — the quintessential Stylin’ Stallion — waiting for the big reveal.

A series of speakers offered praise to the forces that had come together to make the new clothes closet happen, adding to services provided by the Peter J. Lello Student Food bank. The closet expands on the original clothes closet started years ago by the College’s BASIC (Brothers and Sisters in Christ) club.

“It feels like you’re walking into a boutique,” LCCC Foundation Executive Director Rebecca Brominski said of the compact yet well lit and laid out room offering both casual and formal attire for free to students in need of an outfit. LCCC has established student food banks in all seven of its locations, she noted, helping some 500 students in one year. The new addition is intended to work as a wrap-around service complementing the food bank.

Brominski and LCCC President Thomas Leary both said the new closet fits the school’s mission of helping individual students succeed one at a time. “It’s hard to be walking around feeling ‘I have that interview tomorrow and don’t have anything to wear,’” Leary said. “And it’s through no fault of their own. That’s what we want to change.”

Student Kevin Lloyd offered a first-hand account of how the right attire can change a life. “I was getting ready for a job interview and I hand nothing to wear.” The school came through via the clothing closet. “When you look good, you feel good,” he said, crediting the school’s sartorial support with helping him “Get a great internship this summer.”

“There’s nothing wrong with asking for help,” Lloyd said. “Take advantage of the extended hand LCCC is offering.”

