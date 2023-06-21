🔊 Listen to this

In’Aise Holiday gets a chance to be behind the camera in the studio of Wilkes University’s Karambelas Media and Communications Center Tuesday.

Medwin Kamwa and Isabella Shalumova, both from Pittston Area School District, find themselves appearing on screen as if outside on the Wilkes University campus thanks to green screen technology in the TV studio of Karambelas Media and Communication Center Tuesday. They were among about 60 students from the SHINE after school program participating in “College student for a day” opportunities.

Wilkes University’s Dan Mattern, Director and chief engineer for communications studies, gives students from the SHINE after school program a look at the control room behind the scenes of television broadcasts at Wilkes University Tuesday.

WILKES-BARRE — “I want to be a newscaster.” “Baseball is my favorite sport, what’s yours?” “Why is that lady playing the piano?”

Students from nine different SHINE after school programs in Luzerne County got a first hand look at TV studio broadcasting Tuesday, from how a green screen can make you appear where you’re not to how many different images are available in the control room

Wilkes University hosted about 60 students throughout the morning and into the afternoon in a “College Student for a Day” camp for the after school program, officially called Schools and Homes In Education. Adapted from SHINE programs in neighboring counties, the Luzerne County SHINE program has expanded over the years to operate in nine school-based centers.

The students got to visit classes taught by real Wilkes faculty, with lessons tailored for them (and for fun). They also heard about college admissions and athletics, and had a chance to visit the Sordoni Art Gallery.

After a brief welcome, the lessons began with “The Ins and Outs of TV.” Director and chief engineer Dan Mattern welcomed a group of students to the TV studio in the Karambelas Media and Communications Center, gave a (very) brief explanation of some of the equipment, and then let them take turns in different parts of the studio.

The green screen seemed to be the most popular, with students amazed to stand in front of nothing but a green backdrop, yet see themselves in different settings on a monitor, from just outside the building they were in to the middle of a field of flowers or amidst a busy traffic intersection (Yes, some opted to play traffic cop and hand signal people to stop.

They also got to sit in two chairs surrounded by sports props. Isabella Shalumova clearly felt comfortable as she grabbed a bat, insisted baseball is her favorite sport, and asked fellow Pittston Area Elementary student Medwin Kamwa what his favorite sport was. But students also got to sit behind a news anchor desk, wear a headset while watching the scene through a camera, and briefly crowd into the neighboring control room to see a wide range of video clips on the screens on the walls.

Other opportunities for the day included “how to make a capsule” with a pharmacy professor, “Earthquake! Design, build and test” with a mechanical engineering associate professor, and “marshmallow geometry” with physics and computer science faculty.

SHINE of Luzerne County is a public/private partnership to provide a Science, Technology Engineering and Math after school program, and Wilkes has been a partner since its inception.

