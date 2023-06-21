🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Diamond City Partnership (DCP) will be hosting its third annual Downtown Discoveries Kids’ Fest in Midtown Village from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

This free children’s event will once again feature a sing-a-long and pictures with Princess Elsa, Tux from the Penguins, face painting, balloon art, children’s activities by the YMCA, Wilkes-Barre City Health Department, crafts by the Sordoni Art Gallery, ice cream and music by Vinsko Entertainment. Festivities will also include the City of Wilkes-Barre fire truck, swag bags, games and giveaways.

“This free downtown children’s event drew over 500 people last year and we anticipate another great turnout on the 24th,” said Shelby Monk, DCP’s Marketing and Events Coordinator. “It is more important now than ever that we host events like these to bring families together and into Downtown.”

The Kids’ Fest will kick off a month-long Downtown Discoveries Scavenger Hunt and Passport Program that encourages children and their families to visit Downtown businesses and other city attractions like the Sordoni Art Gallery, Marquis Art & Frame, the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department and Police Station, the YMCA and others to receive free prizes. Families can mark their passports by participating in Downtown activities like attending the Farmer’s Market, taking a yoga class on the river, seeing a movie at Movies 14, attending a “Y” Walk Wednesday, and borrowing a book at the Osterhout Free Library.

The scavenger hunt also includes stops like the mural near Midtown Village, the hidden petroglyphs on Public Square, and fitness corner at the Gather Community Space.

Downtown Discoveries Passports will be distributed at the event and at the Osterhout Library, the YMCA, and the Luzerne County Visitors Bureau. Children can bring completed passports to the Osterhout Library by July 31st to be entered into a contest to win prizes.

“We are very grateful to have the support from the community, especially our friends at Highmark, the presenting sponsor of the event for the third year in a row. We would also like to thank FNCB, The Times Leader Media Group, Building Blocks Learning Center, and the YMCA,” Monk added.

For more information on this and upcoming events, visit (downtownwilkesbarre.org) or email Monk via [email protected].