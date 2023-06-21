🔊 Listen to this

The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre, issued a statement regarding the meeting held on Tuesday of the Vietnam Veterans Support Group at Miller’s Ale House.

The group had been meting at the VA Medical Center, but they have not been allowed to meet there during the pandemic.

Russell E. Lloyd is the Medical Center Director. William Klaips, PE, VAMC Wilkes-Barre Executive Assistant to the Director and Public Affairs Officer, provided the statement:

“The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, is committed to prioritizing the delivery of safe and reliable care to the Veterans that we serve. Although the COVID pandemic impacted operations and care delivery modalities, it did not mitigate our responsibility to our Veterans or diminish the level of care that they were provided.

‘Throughout the entirety of the pandemic, the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center has followed Veterans Health Administration national guidance which is based on Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and protocols.

‘In April 2023, Wilkes-Barre’s Community Living Center (CLC) moved to Phase 3 of the Moving Forward Plan affording residents increased opportunities for off-site recreational outing. However, throughout the pandemic, there were provisions to support personal activities.

‘Wilkes-Barre’s Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (SARRTP) Veterans are subject to therapeutic program goals. Treatment is based on elements of healthy recovery, which may result in limited social interaction at appropriate sober outing locations. These considerations are rooted in evidence-based therapies, rather than a result of the pandemic.

‘Although Wilkes-Barre’s CLC is currently operating with scheduled visitation, there has not been a single incident where a Resident has been denied visitation as a result of scheduling requirements. The staff has always accommodated all requests, including last minute and spontaneous requests for visitation.

‘The Scranton Vet Center, in collaboration with Wilkes-Barre’s Mental Health and Behavioral Medicine Service, is hosting Vietnam Veterans Support Groups. The meetings are facilitated by Licensed Mental Health Providers, providing specific therapies in secure neighborhood locations across the catchment area, to encourage community integration which is vital to the therapeutic process.

‘The economic, social and emotional disruption of the COVID-19 Pandemic has touched us all, in one way or another, but it has not been allowed to compromise the safe, reliable and effective care that the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center provides to our Veterans each and every day.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.