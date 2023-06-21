Vietnam Veterans Support Group ‘not going away,’ despite lack of access to VA meeting site

Pennsylvania Treasury Secretary Stacy Garrity and Joe Kudrick, a member of the Vietnam Veterans Support Group, lead a spirited discussion at Miller’s Ale House on Tuesday.

About 20 members of the Vietnam Veterans Support Group gathered Tuesday at Miller’s Ale House with Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity to discuss several issues.

Carol Jones reads a letter that the Vietnam Veterans Support Group sent to Russell E. Lloyd, director at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center following Tuesday’s meeting at Miller’s Ale House.

WILKES-BARRE — Vietnam veteran Bob Lesjack on Tuesday said guys in his support group saved his life.

“I could never talk about Vietnam,” Lesjack said. “I kept it all inside.”

Lesjack was one of about 20 Vietnam veterans — all members of the same support group — gathered on Tuesday at Miller’s Ale House on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard to renew their friendships and to discuss why they have been kept from meeting at the Department of Veterans Affairs Wilkes-Barre Medical Center since the onset of the pandemic.

“We need to meet,” Lesjack said. “It’s critical that we get together and support each other and share our stories.”

Lesjack and the others said three members of the support group committed suicide over the last few years since the support group has not been meeting.

Lesjack told the story of another Vietnam veteran who was quiet and withdrawn, until he joined the support group.

“He was able to talk and share his problems with us,” Lesjack said. “We all know what it’s like — we’ve all been through it.”

So on Tuesday, the members of the Vietnam Veterans Support Group gathered again to be there for each other.

“These guys are the best,” said Stanley “Gunny” Solarczyk. “Welcome back, brothers, welcome home.”

Joe Kudrick of Lakeville acted as spokesperson for the group. He said the support group started out with 16 members.

“The VA called us ‘16 troublemakers,’” Kudrick said. “But we got a lot done. We got rid of two (VA) directors, even though we always approached the VA with legitimate concerns. Many of us don’t have families — this group is our family.”

Support is mounting

Pennsylvania Treasury Secretary, Stacy Garrity, who served in the military for 30 years, attended the meeting and she has supported the group from Day One.

“All of our veterans deserve to live with dignity and respect,”

Garrity said. “You all are heroes. We will do whatever it takes to help you all.”

Kudrick said the support group “is not going away.” He said even if the group has to meet away from the VA, meetings will be held. He thanked Miller’s Ale House for hosting the event on Tuesday, noting that the restaurant offers veterans a discount.

Kudrick said there are good people working at the VA, but the director, Russell E. Lloyd, is not among them.

“We’re coming after you Director,” Kudrick said. “This support group is vital to us. Many don’t understand what it means to have been in combat. We want to make sure this support group remains intact for all of us and for all future veterans who will need it.”

Kudrick said many of the veterans suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and the support group helps them deal with their struggles.

Spencer Jonas, a Vietnam veteran who is dealing with serious health issues, attended with his wife, Carol, who read a letter that was sent to Director Lloyd on Tuesday.

“This group is so important — I mean three members have taken their own lives, ” Garrity said. “These are serious issues. These veterans are getting older and they need help and they need our support.”

Garrity said she will travel to Washington D.C. on Wednesday to sit down with U.S. rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, who also has been supportive of the veterans support group.

“I have been in contact with local veterans who have explained to me in detail the mental health value of regular group meetings to work through problems and issues,” Cartwright said. “Everyone who is concerned about the health care of veterans should make sure they understand the value of veterans being able to talk things out among themselves, facilitated by a trained social work or health care professional.”

Cartwright said he looks forward to hearing more from local veterans about other care and visitation issues that are important to them.

“The in-person feedback from veterans directly affected by health care policies is key to my being able to advocate for them,” Cartwright said. ““I am committed to working hard to find solutions for the needs of every veteran.”

State Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, said advocacy can always have a positive impact upon our processes.

“The key point in this conversation is that everyone is trying to help veterans,” Baker said. “Although this is not an issue to be decided by state officials, I certainly want to ensure that our local veterans have every opportunity to be heard and have their views part of federal decision making.”

Garrity defines key issues

Garrity said she is concerned about how veterans are being treated at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center. Garrity offered four specific issues that she’s concerned with:

• The Wilkes-Barre VA has not organized an off-site recreational outing since March 2020. Meanwhile, nursing homes and the state-run veterans’ homes (such as the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center in Scranton) resumed similar recreational outings more than a year ago.

• Veterans being treated in the Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program Unit have not been able to see any visitors since March 2020. Many of these veterans suffer from PTSD, making them even more vulnerable than most to the devastating effects of loneliness.

• Family members and friends wanting to visit other residents at the Wilkes-Barre VA are still required to make an appointment. This makes spontaneous visits absolutely impossible – and it imposes a completely unnecessary barrier to visiting.

• The support group for Vietnam veterans, which included many with PTSD, has not met since March 2020.

“These guys fought for our freedom,” Garrity said. “They were not treated well when they came home and now we are doing it to them again.”

Garrity said “it’s way past time for the guidance policies at the Wilkes-Barre VA to be updated so that the veterans who sacrificed for their country can once again spend time with their families without burdensome and unnecessary restrictions.

“The public health emergency for COVID-19 ended on May 11,” Garrity said. “The VA should immediately allow family members to visit without making an appointment, allow patients who are healthy enough to do so to take recreational trips off campus, and encourage volunteers to come back to the VA. There’s no good reason to wait.”

