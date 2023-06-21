🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — Sen. Lisa Baker this week voted for a bill approved by the state Senate that would protect Social Security recipients who might lose access to two state prescription medication programs.

“The increased Social Security cost-of-living adjustment is pushing some individuals over the limits for qualifying for vital programs, such as PACE and PACENET,” said Baker, R-Lehman Township. “Given the uncertain economy ahead of us and the current inflation, fairness warrants a one-year fix to relieve this financial burden on seniors so they can remain eligible for the programs.”

The PACE and PACENET programs help Pennsylvanians age 65 or older to afford their prescription medications. Eligibility for the programs is based on income.

Baker said Senate Bill 607 would protect PACE and PACENET participants who may be pushed beyond the eligibility limits due solely to a cost-of-living increase in Social Security payments.

Baker said Pennsylvanians on Social Security received an 8.7% cost-of-living increase in their benefits for 2023.

Single older Pennsylvanians earning $14,500 or less are eligible for PACE, while those earning between $14,500 and $33,500 are eligible for PACENET.

Married couples earning $17,700 or less are eligible for PACE. Those earning between $17,700 and $41,500 are eligible for PACENET.

Baker said Senate Bill 607 now heads to the state House of Representatives for consideration.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.