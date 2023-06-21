🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — John Maday of the Riverfront Parks Committee on Wednesday announced that the 2023 RiverFest has been cancelled and will be re-scheduled for a later date to be determined.

”Due to predicted heavy rain, lightning and wind this weekend, in the interest of public safety on and off the river, the Riverfront Parks Committee is cancelling RiverFest and rescheduling to a later date that is to be determined,” the statement read. “We regret any inconvenience.”

Maday said the first RiverFest was held in 1994 and has grown over the years.

“That first year, we set up a couple of tables in Nesbitt Park and distributed information on the environment and on taking care of trails and picking up litter,” Maday said.

Maday said he hopes to make an announcement soon on when RiverFest 2023 will be held.

“We’re kicking around a couple of ideas, but nothing is firm yet,” Maday said.

The three-day event was to be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 23-24-25, in Nesbitt Park.

“Every year, we’ve added a few new things, like more exhibitors, music and more things to do,” Maday said.

The annual celebration of the Susquehanna River in Nesbitt Park was to offer kayak and canoe tours, children’s activities, nature programs, live entertainment, and food vendors.

A 5K “Color Fun Walk/Run” is scheduled for Friday evening to benefit the Street Art Society, but no decision has been made whether the event will be held.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.