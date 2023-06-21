🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police took custody of Luis Angel Soto Madera and quickly had him arraigned Wednesday on charges he fired a shot at a family member that resulted in a near seven hour tense situation at his Samborne Street house.

Soto Madera, 54, was taken before District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of illegal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment. Soto Madera was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

It was not immediately known where Soto Madera was taken into custody.

City police responded to Soto Madera’s residence at 141 Samborne St. at about 9 a.m. Tuesday after his step-daughter reported he fired a shot at her and her boyfriend for waking him up, according to court records.

The step-daughter told police Soto Madera has many firearms inside the residence.

Troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team arrived in the South Wilkes-Barre neighborhood and set up a perimeter around the house under the belief Soto Madera was still inside.

Using bullhorns to communicate, flash grenades and sirens, troopers urged Soto Madera to exit the house.

After nearly seven hours, it was determined Soto Madera did not occupy the residence.