Culture-sharing Tzofim Friendship Caravan now in 50th year

The Israeli Scouts perform a disco number in casual denim outfits instead of their more formal uniforms.

Young campers at the JCC Camp react excitedly as the Israeli Scouts wave the American flag and flag of Israel.

The visiting Israeli Scouts, travleling as part of the Tzofim Friendship Caravan, offered an energetic performance, dancing as they sang in Hebrew and English.

“How do we tell 75 years of the history of our country?”

“We do what we do best — sing and dance!”

With that introduction, nine teen-age Israeli Scouts launched into one energetic number after another, holding cordless microphones as they sang and jumped and built enthusiasm among their audience of about 150 young campers in the JCC Camp at Harveys Lake.

“We have songs that make you happy,” one of the Scouts, 17-year-old Yiftah Simchi, told a reporter before the Wednesday afternoon performance.

His prediction certainly seemed to come true for the campers, who after some initial shyness eventually sang and danced with the performers. At one point, in fact, more audience members had joined their guests “on stage” than remained in the audience to watch.

“It’s quite a treat to see them,” said Gary Bernstein, CEO of the Jewish Community Center.

“They have a lot of spirit,” said Jodi Edley of Kingston, another adult who came to watch the performance. “They call it ruach.”

There were other Hebrew words to hear — in songs, and at the end of the performance, in a heartfelt prayer that Rabbi Larry Kaplan translated for a reporter:

“May God who makes peace in all the universe give peace to us and all the world.”

The Israeli Scouts are an elite group of performers, chosen from thousands of applicants, to be goodwill ambassadors. They travel as part of the Tzofim Friendship Caravan, now celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding.

“The’re sharing their love, sharing their culture. They’re good kids,” said Gal Aimer, who along with Noa Nahav, chaperones the group.

“Seven years ago, we were Israeli Scouts ourselves,” Nahav said.

The Tzofim Friendship Caravan was unable to travel and perform during the three years of the pandemic. This year’s crew of Scouts is overjoyed to be traveling together, meeting new people, and seeing America.

“It’s big,” Ori Shem Tov said, when asked about his main impression of this country (The United States has 3.797 million square miles, compared to Israel’s 8,550 square miles.)

“I learned about the House of Representatives,” said Yair Luzia, admitting he has an interest in politics.

“We like Chipotle,” another youth said.

For Wednesday’s youth-oriented gathering, all of the music was upbeat.

But before their tour brought them to Pennsylvania the Israeli Scouts also performed for a group of elderly Holocaust survivors. “It was very emotional,” Or Hevrony said. “Everybody cried.”

