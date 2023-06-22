🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — In an unusually eventful Wilkes-Barre Zoning Hearing Board meeting on Wednesday night, there wasn’t a single seat left in City Hall’s Council Chambers.

There was plenty on the agenda, but the audience patiently held out until the final item: a proposal to conform the building located at 285 Old River Road into a community center for anyone over the age of 18 experiencing feelings of loneliness.

The center, proposed by Kurt Krasavage, would act as a nonprofit organization that “focuses on strengthening social infrastructure, as well as helping to fight the epidemic of loneliness and isolation,” as described by Krasavage.

The center would host 10-15 people at one time — with plenty of space to play games, read, watch movies, and, most importantly, socialize with one another.

Board members and members of the public alike did not hesitate to voice their concerns.

Zoning Hearing Board Member Jerry Altavilla asked about food preparations on site, to which Krasavage said there would only be snack options available and no actual food preparation would take place on site.

Board Member Hayden White was concerned about the parking situation, as, according to him, the building’s lot seems ill-equipped to host that many vehicles.

Board member Rodney Kaiser was worried about what he saw as the eligibility criteria’s loose nature.

“I would not want to see this become a hangout for kids,” said Kaiser, who noted the pool tables and general “rec room” atmosphere might draw younger folks with no intention to partake in the center’s goals.

Wilkes-Barre City Council Chair Mike Belusko rose to the stand on behalf of concerned citizens who reached out to him regarding the center.

“My residents are coming to me asking me what’s going on with it, so I came up here to support them,” Belusko said.

Belusko voiced concerns regarding the training of the staff.

“Is he a therapist?” Belusko asked. “I’m not here to give you a hard time, I’m just curious,” he continued, turning toward Krasavage.

Krasavage quickly rose to respond to Belusko’s concerns, noting that the center’s purpose is not to provide healthcare services, but merely to offer a place to build community.

James and Mary Lou Serafini, neighbors of the proposed community center building, also rose to oppose Krasavage’s plans.

“Mr. Krasavage certainly has great ideas and that’s fine, but when he uses the words ‘anyone who wants to hang’, that to me is a hangout,” James Serafini said.

Mary Lou Serafini was more worried about the school students at the nearby Kistler Elementary School, who she says would be negatively impacted by the traffic the center would bring.

“The children are important too,” she said.

Vince Sperduto then took the stand, again in opposition of the center, quoting Krasavage’s presentation as reason enough to dismiss the proposal.

“We’ve gone from disabled people to AA people to homeless people … again, there’s no set rules and that’s basically all I need to say,” Sperduto said.

Krasavage rose to defend his center once more, urging everyone in attendance to look at the positives rather than just the negatives.

“I’m not going to discriminate against somebody just because of who they are. If they find value in this center, they are more than welcome to come,” he said.

Only one audience member defended Krasavage’s plans: Charlie Kasko.

“In my eyes, this is a no-brainer,” he said. “This is a great thing for the community, and I think if you see these people in a year from now within this community, they’ll see it too.”

After over an hour of back-and-forth between Krasavage, audience members, and board members, the board finally came to a unanimous decision to deny the application.

“I think your heart is in the right place, but I don’t think it’s the right area,” said Altavilla, who made the first motion, followed by Kaiser.

Despite the let down, Krasavage says the center will see through to fruition.

“This center will 1,000% happen — I’m not going to stop. I’m going to continue to look for a building,” he said.

King’s College exception

Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the board approved a special exception for King’s College to establish classroom space for an Occupational Therapy graduate curriculum program in the former Times Leader building located at 15 North Main St.

Renovations for the project will begin as early as this summer, with an expected completion date by Fall 2024. The building will feature classrooms, laboratories, locker rooms, offices, students office rooms, and a fitness room.

King’s College anticipates the program will host 40 students per year or 160 fully enrolled students total. It will mark the first doctoral program offered at the college.

Also approved during Wednesday’s meeting:

• Lisa Burgit for a special exception to have a beauty salon as a home occupation at 67 Dillon St. and a variance to waive two required parking spaces.

• United Blend PA Community Center for a proposed community center located at 215 South Main Street to allow shared parking for 10 parking spaces at another lot located at 249 South Main St.

• Salvatore Deluca for the property located at 236 North Washington St. for a variance to waive the maximum height limit of an accessory detached garage from 15 feet increased to 25 feet.