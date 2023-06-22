🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Two men were arrested on felony drug trafficking offenses when Plains Township police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant allegedly finding a large amount of fentanyl, suspected methamphetamine, packaging materials and a firearm.

Dwight James Aaron, 56, and Isaiah Andrew Postell-Jones, 22, also known as Zay, were inside 65 S. Main St. when police and drug agents served the search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation, according to court records.

Postell-Jones allegedly identified himself using another name and was positively identified when his fingerprints were electronically scanned.

During the search of the residence, drug agents recovered approximately 10 grams of fentanyl, 38 grams of methamphetamine, a grinder with white residue, a digital scale, money and the .22-caliber revolver, court records say.

Court records say Aaron, who resides at the South Main Street residence, is prohibited from owning and possessing a firearm due to a felony drug trafficking conviction in New Jersey.

Aaron and Postell-Jones, of Philadelphia, were arraigned by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo in Plains Township.

Aaron was charged with two counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance and a single count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Postell-Jones was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and false identification to authorities.

Aaron and Postell-Jones were jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $200,000 bail, each.

Postell-Jones was further charged by the Pennsylvania State Police Gaming Enforcement Office for theft while playing a table game on March 22 at Mohegan Pennsylvania Casino.