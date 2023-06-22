🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Due to the impending inclement weather on Friday, June 23, Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George C. Brown announced on Thursday that the Nathan Gray Memorial Playground at Barney Farms Park will officially open on Saturday, July 1, at 3 p.m.

Mayor Brown and his administration will be joined by Nathan Gray’s family, as well as the engineering and contracting teams.

In honor of Nathan, and to support and bring awareness to childhood kidney cancer, the playground’s existing equipment was updated with Nathan’s favorite color — orange.

In addition to Nathan’s wishes for an orange puppy rocker and fitness equipment, several pieces of ADA equipment, including a zip-line, were installed in the playground.

The engineering firm for the project was PennEastern Engineering of Wilkes-Barre and the contractor was Columbia Excavating Inc. of Berwick. The equipment cost $123,996.00 and the construction of the playground cost $181,392.40. Both costs are paid through the American Rescue Plan funding.

The park is being named in honor and memory of Nathan Gray, the South Wilkes-Barre true “super hero” who lost his six-year battle with cancer on Jan. 6, 2022.

Last month, Nathan’s mom, Patricia Gray, said Nathan was diagnosed with Wilms tumor when he was 2 years old and he enjoyed life until his passing at age 8.

His mom, Tricia Gray, said it best:

“Nathan inspired all who knew him.”

The “Nathan Gray Memorial Playground” sits not far from Nathan’s home, and it’s a place he helped plan and design and would have enjoyed.

By the time Nathan reached 8, he had attained a larger-than-life status for how he handled himself through the treatments and surgeries following his diagnosis at the age of 2 of a rare form of kidney cancer.

“Nathan would visit that park quite often when he was feeling well enough to do that,” Brown said in a Times Leader story last month.

Nathan’s parents, Jeff and Tricia Gray, and his siblings, Jeffrey, 11, and Natalie, 8, know that Nathan would be very happy to see the playground being built and the activities he helped plan and, of course, the orange that is everywhere.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.