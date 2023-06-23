🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A proposal to make Bruce Lane a one-way street was brought to the Wilkes-Barre Traffic Committee on Thursday.

Resident Kelley Zionce urged the committee to make the road coming from Blackman Street toward Parrish Street a one-way street, citing the street’s narrowness as a safety hazard.

The committee appeared to agree with the proposal, with Chief Executive Proxy Rob Sliker offering just one suggestion.

“Blackman is the busier of the two streets, so it is easier for traffic to come in rather than attempt to turn left coming out,” he said.

Member Jessica McClay advised Zionce she needs to get Bruce Lane residents on board with the change before any decisions can be made. Zionce plans to do so via a petition, in which 80% of residents must agree to the change in order to advance the proposal.

Zionce also raised concerns about two “hidden” stop signs on Holland Street, and asked for “stop ahead” signs to be put in place to ensure road safety.

The Wilkes-Barre Traffic Committee will meet again on July 27.