WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury Friday convicted Jeremy Battle with illegally possessing a firearm following a two day trial before Judge David W. Lupas.

Battle, 33, was charged by Wilkes-Barre police when a .38-caliber revolver and 47 rounds of .38-caliber ammunition were found inside 396 New Market St. when authorities executed a search warrant in January 2021, according to court records.

Police executed the search warrant at the residence due to an undercover drug investigation.

Battle testified in his own defense, telling the jury the firearm belonged to a family friend, Jimmy Lee Foster, who stayed at the New Market Street residence.

Foster died from multiple gunshot wounds inside a second floor apartment at 271 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, on April 29, 2021. No charges were filed related to Foster’s death.

Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin prosecuted.

Battle is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 9.

It was the second time Battle faced trial on the firearm charge as Lupas declared a mistrial when a jury was not able to reach a verdict in April.

As a result of the drug investigation, Battle faces several counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and criminal use of communication facility. Trial on the drug related charges has not been scheduled.