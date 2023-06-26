🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Before Uriah Seth Thomas allegedly crashed a Chevrolet Cobalt through the security gate at the Luzerne County Emergency Communications Center, Hanover Township police say he vandalised a 2023 Volvo and other property at the Wyoming Valley Country Club.

Township police say they are searching for Thomas, 35, address listed as 1301 Wyoming Ave., Apt. B, Exeter, on an arrest warrant charging him with criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a vehicle, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

Court records say Thomas was recorded on surveillance cameras at the country club on South Main Street (Middle Road) driving the Chevrolet Cobalt at 3:18 a.m. on June 11.

Thomas exited the Chevrolet holding a golf club and allegedly smashed a decorative clock at the first hole dropping his cellular phone in the process, court records say.

Police said the cellular phone contained information of a dentist appointment for Thomas.

Surveillance cameras further recorded Thomas striking a utility storage trailer with the golf club, pushed a utility cart toward the 13th hole and damaging windows on the Volvo, which was a prize for a hole in one contest during a tournament, court records say.

Thomas leaves the golf course in the Chevrolet at 5:07 a.m.

About five minutes later, according to court records, Thomas arrived at the 911 emergency communication’s center on Young Street where he crashes into the security entrance gate.

Thomas was arrested at the 911 center and charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and defiant trespass. He was released after posting $15,000 bail on June 15.

Police filed the arrest warrant related to the alleged vandalism at the golf club on June 22.

Thomas is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, approximately 275 pounds, brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Thomas is asked to call 911.