Luzerne County’s election bureau has received notice that some candidates and political committees were incorrectly included in the newly posted list of those that failed to file required campaign finance reports tied to the May 16 primary election, county Manager Romilda Crocamo told council by email Monday morning.

“We are in the process of rectifying the situation and will be issuing a public statement about any necessary corrections,” Crocamo said.

The list was posted Saturday on the election bureau’s campaign finance section at luzernecounty.org.

County Controller Walter Griffith reviewed the list before it was posted but had stressed the data on which candidates/committees did not file was supplied by the election bureau.

County Councilman Matthew Mitchell’s committee — Mitchell for County Council — was among those wrongly included on the list for failing to file a “30-day post-primary” report due June 15, he said Monday.

Mitchell supplied a copy of the report Monday that showed it had been time-stamped as received in the election bureau on June 13, or two days before the deadline.

County officials announced last week that the controller’s office and county election bureau had teamed up to track campaign finance reports — a task that has not been comprehensively enforced by the bureau over the last few years.

The election bureau said it was mailing violation notices that included fines to those with missing reports.

Public posting of a violation list is required by law, officials said.

