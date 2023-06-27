🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Two vehicles were destroyed and a garage heavily damaged in a fire on North River Street, Wilkes-Barre, Tuesday morning.

City firefighters responded to 243 N. River St. finding heavy fire and smoke coming Hygienitech mattress cleaning services at about 7 a.m.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze that was contained to the garage. Two vehicles inside the structure were destroyed.

No injuries were reported.

North River Street reopened at about 8 a.m.

Firefighters from Kingston/Forty Fort assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the city fire inspector.