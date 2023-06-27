🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Deputy Election Director Beth Gilbert resigned Tuesday morning, according to an email county Administrative Services Division Head Jennifer Pecora sent to county council members.

Pecora said the resignation takes effect today, and the position will be posted as quickly as possible to “ensure continuity of operations.”

After discussion with county Manager Romilda Crocamo, Pecora said Election Operations Manager Emily Cook has been appointed acting deputy director until the deputy position is permanently filled.

“As with all personnel matters, we will be limiting public comment to the fact that Ms. Gilbert has resigned and that the county will be moving forward to find her replacement,” Pecora wrote.

Gilbert had started work as deputy election director in July 2022 and temporarily served as acting election director from September 2022 — when Michael Susek resigned as director — until Eryn Harvey was hired as director earlier this year.

Currently wrapping up her last year as a Wilkes-Barre City Councilwoman, Gilbert was in the election oversight role during the November 2022 general election, when the county ran out of paper. The district attorney’s investigation concluded the failure to provide sufficient quantities of paper to polling places was not a deliberate act, but rather a “catastrophic oversight” blamed largely on a lack of institutional knowledge in the bureau.

Gilbert has not issued a statement on her decision to resign.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.