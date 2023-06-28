🔊 Listen to this

The perpetrator of a deadly rampage through a crowd of people at a Berwick bar last year has been sentenced to life behind bars.

A release issued by the Pennsylvania State Police’s Hazleton barracks on Tuesday said that Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes had been sentenced in Columbia County court to serve two life sentences plus 123-1/2 to 380 years in prison.

Sura Reyes was arrested in August of 2022 after he drove through a crowd of people gathered at the Intoxicology Department tavern in Berwick, killing one and injuring 17. The crowd was gathered for a benefit event to raise money for the victims of a deadly Nescopeck house fire just a week prior.

Sura Reyes then drove to his residence in Nescopeck and killed his mother, according to police reports filed in the aftermath of the deadly attack.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and 19 counts of criminal attempt to commit homicide back in May. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors withdrew the possibility of the dealth penalty against Sura Reyes.

“While we are gratified that Mr. Sura Reyes was sentenced to the maximum penalty, the victims will continue to live with the physical and emotional trauma,” reads a joint statement issued by Columbia County Assistant District Attorneys Rebecca Reimiller and Daniel Lynn.

“We hope this sentence will provide finality and assist the victims and communities in the healing process.”

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin were thanked for their continued assistance in the joint prosecution, and the scores of first responders that aided in the mass casualty event were thanked, as well.

“The emergency service response to this mass casualty event was tremendous, and we are grateful for the hard work of all the first responders and medical personnel,” the statement reads.