The City of Wilkes-Barre’s annual “Old Fashioned Fourth of July” celebration is set to return to Kirby Park to mark Independence Day.

The celebration will run from 12-10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, with opening ceremonies featuring Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George Brown kicking things off at noon.

The mayor’s office issued a press release on Tuesday with details about the fun and entertainment to be expected on July 4.

This year’s celebration will feature over 35 food and craft vendors, and a selection of amusement park rides; the rides, brought to Kirby Park courtesy of Huey’s Amusements, will also be open to the public on July 2 and 3.

Live music from local acts including the Idol Kings, Eddie Day and the Star Fires and the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic will provide the soundtrack for the day, with Triple Fret opening the live entertainment after the opening ceremonies are included.

The celebration’s trademark fireworks display will begin between 9 and 9:30 p.m., and are presented by Skyshooter Displays.

The city also issued a reminder that alcoholic beverages, glass containers, smoking and personal fireworks are prohibited in the park during the celebration, and dogs will also not be allowed in the park during the celebration.

The Market Street Bridge will be closed to vehicle travel on July 4 between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., and Kirby Park will close immediately after the conclusion of the fireworks.