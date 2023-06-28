🔊 Listen to this

A Wilkes-Barre man pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges involving the distribution of more than 40 grams of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Casey Read, 39, entered a guilty plea Tuesday for the charge of conspiracy to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam in a press release issued Tuesday.

According to the release, Read admitted to conspiring with other individuals to distribute between 40 and 160 grams of fentanyl in the Luzerne County area between 2019 and 2020.

Read was indicted by a grand jury in August of 2020.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), the Kingston Police Department, the Luzerne County Drug Task Force, and the Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant United States Attorney Robert J. O’Hara is prosecuting the case.