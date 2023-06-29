🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — Gov. Josh Shapiro on Wednesday said EAM-Mosca Corp., a leading provider of automatic strapping systems used in commercial packaging that is headquartered in Hazleton, will invest $20.6 million to expand its manufacturing operation in Luzerne County, creating at least 50 new good-paying jobs within the next three years.

With support from the Department of Community and Economic Development, Shapiro said the packaging system manufacturer will renovate its existing facility and purchase new machinery and equipment for its Hazle Township campus at 675 Jaycee Drive.

The $9 million complete renovation of 525 Jaycee Drive is adjacent to EAM-Mosca’s existing headquarters at 675 Jaycee Drive. The new facility is part of a larger $20.6 million strategic initiative to expand the company’s operational footprint within the state in the coming years. It allows for the retention of 157 employees statewide and the creation of 50 new positions.

The planned addition will transform the current 165,000-square-foot, single-building headquarters into a 283,000-square-foot, two-building campus set on 50 acres. More than 30,000 square feet of modern, open office space will enable more collaboration within and across departments and 250,000 square feet will expand operations in order to meet customer demand.

“EAM-Mosca’s investment in Luzerne County for this expansion will create and sustain the good-paying jobs that help Pennsylvania compete and drive innovation on a global scale,” Shapiro said. “Pennsylvania will continue to compete aggressively for projects like this one as we plant a flag and send the clear message that Pennsylvania is open for business.”

The announcement builds on the renewed focus on economic growth under Gov. Shapiro’s leadership, including the recent announcement that premium plastic jar and bottle manufacturer, Schless Bottles, will create nearly 100 jobs and invest more than $7.5 million to relocate from northern New Jersey to Allentown.

Since January, Gov. Shapiro has announced more than $650 million in new private sector investment in Pennsylvania as a direct result of his Administration’s work.

For its expansion, EAM-Mosca received a funding proposal from DCED for a $250,000 Pennsylvania First grant and was encouraged to apply for the Manufacturing Tax Credit Program.

“I’d like to congratulate the entire EAM-Mosca team on this project that will grow their operations right here in the Commonwealth,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Gov. Shapiro recognizes that manufacturing has long been an integral part of Pennsylvania’s economy, and his first budget makes critical investments to sustain that growth.”

EAM-Mosca manufactures and distributes automatic strapping systems and customized, high-performance end-of-line packaging solutions. The company has been in operation since 1982 and has installed more than 25,000 systems at customer locations throughout the Americas.

In total, EAM-Mosca employs more than 320 team members at its operations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

“We are grateful for the support from Gov. Shapiro and the Governor’s Action Team, who recognize that EAM-Mosca provides and creates high quality technology jobs in Pennsylvania,” said Christian Wiethuechter, President & Chief Executive Officer at EAM-Mosca Corp. “These jobs come from a true understanding of our clients’ needs and our engineering efforts on the mechanical and electrical side to produce a highly automated solution that meets an unmet need no one else has been able to satisfy, and that’s what’s made us successful in Pennsylvania and across the world.”

Shapiro said he wants Pennsylvania to invest more in economic development, job creation, and innovation — and his budget proposal increases funding to attract and retain businesses like EAM-Mosca in Pennsylvania, including:

• A 50% increase in the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program, which connects Pennsylvania’s universities with businesses to spur innovation and job creation here in the Commonwealth.

• A 25% increase in the PA Smart Program so students who are looking to continue on to higher education in a computer science or STEM program can do that.

• A $12 million increase for the Pennsylvania First Program to fund more expansion projects and bring future business investments and high paying jobs to the Commonwealth.

