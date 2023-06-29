🔊 Listen to this

GAR High School graduate Trenaya Reid, 28, leads a discussion about her autobiography ‘Life Rollz On’ during Wednesday night’s ‘Book Talk’ event at the Osterhout Free Public Library in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE — Author Trenaya Reid made her way home to Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday night for her “Book Talk” and signing event at the Osterhout Free Library.

Reid, a graduate of GAR High School and former Wilkes-Barre Junior City Council member, discussed her new book “Life Rollz On,” an autobiography detailing the challenges she faced and overcame while living with a disability.

Reid was born with a rare orthopedic disease called Arthrogryposis, which affects the mobility in her lower body, right arm, and right hand.

“I’ve chosen to write this autobiography not for people to feel sorry for me, but to encourage my readers to apply some of these takeaways in their own lives,” Reid quoted from her autobiography during Wednesday’s event.

“Life Rollz On” follows Reid’s life from a challenging early childhood to a successful adulthood — a feat she hopes encourages others living with disabilities to recognize their own potential to succeed.

“I went through many challenges — I went through bullying, I went through people stereotyping me, I went through medical conditions that could have really held me back,” she said.

“But, at the end of the day, these are situations that anyone could go through.”

After graduating from GAR High School, Reid received a Bachelor’s degree in political science from Temple University and a Master’s degree in public administration from The University of Central Florida.

Nowadays, she lives in Florida as a proud homeowner — a dream she said she has always had. She acts as the program manager for a nonprofit where she works to help those with disabilities seeking employment.

“For me being a person with a disability, I know the struggles when it comes to employment and being stereotyped because of my disability,” Reid said.

“I’ve always had mentors in my life, and I’m very blessed for that and I want to give back to help others.”

Young Adult/Teen Librarian Laura Harding said both the book and the event are important for the local community.

“You may have someone out there who’s going through the same thing, but doesn’t have the same support system,” she said. “Seeing someone who has the same story as you, you feel like you’re seen.”

Also during the event, Wilkes-Barre City Council Vice-Chair Bill Barrett awarded Reid with a council resolution, which formally recognizes individuals or events in the Wilkes-Barre community.

Reid noted how fulfilling it felt to return to her roots with such a warm welcome.

“It’s very full circle coming back. I was in this library years ago when I was ten-years-old, and now I’m coming back to do an author talk — it’s like seeing it in a totally different light,” she said.

Reid said she hopes to continue writing now that she’s finished with “Life Rollz On.” Next, she plans to create a picture book that teaches children about people living with different disabilities.