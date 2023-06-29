🔊 Listen to this

WRIGHT TWP. — The Crestwood School Board approved a final budget at a special meeting Tuesday that increases property taxes by 3%, though the move prompted a string of questions from members of the audience.

Dolores Gegaris, in particular, ran through a paper full of critiques, suggesting the board’s tight budget is the result of numerous hirings under prior superintendent Robert Mehalick. She said by her count there were 20 hires under his tenure, and a lower number may have helped prevent the furloughing of 12 teachers this spring to help balance the budget.

Gegaris questioned why the athletic director contract includes a no-furlough clause that states the director must be paid if furloughed. “That contract in itself indicates that sports are more important — no one else has a guaranteed contract under the threat of furloughs.”

Board President John Macri said the pay is at least $20,000 less than other athletic directors in the region, and that the clause helped retain the employee “and keep the significant savings for the district.”

Gegaris asked multiple questions of solicitor Jack Dean’s salary and benefits, which combined cost in the range of $150,000 to $160,000, business consultant Thomas Benz said. Macri defended his wage by citing his commitment to taking on various roles across the district, including overseeing human resources and buildings and grounds, which helps eliminate two jobs.He also noted that when Dean was on retainer, rather than working full-time solely for the district, overall costs for legal services typically topped $300,000 per year.

“I challenge you to find a school that has fewer administrators than the Crestwood School District,” Macri said.

The budget sets spending at $46.6 million and the tax rate at 12.3923 mills. A mill is a $1 tax on every $1,000 of assessed property value. Benz said that even with the tax increase, spending exceeds income by about $40,000, but he also noted the state has not passed its education budget, and said the district’s numbers were conservative in estimating how much the state subsidy will be.

When time to vote on the budget came, it passed 5-3 with one member absent. Jim Brogna, Randy Swank, and Barry Boone voted no.

The meeting opened with Class of 2023 President Raymond Joseph III urging the board to waive the cost of admission to sporting events for Crestwood students, arguing it would increase attendance, boost morale and help families struggling financially.

The board took a big step in trying to resolve a major sewage line problem at the high school/middle school complex by approving the purchase of a dual grinder pump for $30,000 through the state Co-stars system, which allows districts to piggy-back on deals made by the state, saving money, and avoiding the need to seed bids. Yannuzzi, Inc. was hired to install the pump for $120,000.

Dean said grinder will alleviate a major issue by letting the district bypass a line so badly decayed it is failing repeatedly. He said additional work will be needed in the future to replace a separate decaying terra cotta line. The contract requires Yannuzzi to complete the work by the start of school.

The board also:

• Approved the 2023-24 operating budget for the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technology Center CTC of $11.47 million, down slightly from last year. The CTC serves five member districts, and the boards of those districts must approve the budget. Crestwood’s share of the budget is projected at $827,084.

• Renewed an agreement with Edmentum, a company that helps the district provide The Crestwood Cyber Academy, for the 2023-2024 school year at $120,000.

• Approved the purchase of 42 new band uniforms from Stanbury Uniforms, Inc., for $19,967.

• Hired Brianne Nolan as the district school psychologist at a salary of $82,500.