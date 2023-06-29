Rep. joins campaign’s Pa. leadership team

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser on Wednesday announced he has endorsed former President Donald Trump in the 2024 race for the White House.

Meuser, R-Dallas, represents the 9th Congressional District and he will serve as part of Trump’s Pennsylvania Leadership Team for the upcoming campaign.

Meuser’s Op-Ed piece — entitled “We Need a Course Correction in 2024” — states that Meuser has gotten to know President Trump personally and he “firmly believe in his heart and head” that his sole focus is only on making America strong. It appears on page 7A of today’s edition.

“The past two and a half years under the Biden Administration have been damaging to our nation’s national security, economic strength, and public safety,” Meuser writes. “The U.S. economy has been rattled by extremely excessive spending and assault measures taken on the American energy industry have resulted in the highest level of inflation in 40 years. Our economy in turn has experienced interest rate hikes more rapidly than ever before.”

Meuser hits on several points that he said convinced him to endorse Trump in 2024:

• The Biden Administration gave up in Afghanistan, which Meuser said caused the loss of American lives and resulted in leaving behind $80 billion in American military equipment that is now being used by the Taliban.

“This disgraceful episode in American history sent a message to every potential adversary in the world, including China, that the Biden Administration has no interest in maintaining the United States’ status as a world-power — and in so doing, a vacuum of leadership was created,”Meuser wrote.

• The Biden Administration has caused a disaster at our southern border.

• American people and small businesses are under heightened threat from the crime on our city streets.

“Our country cannot withstand four more years of a Biden Administration,” Meuser wrote. “We must correct course. I’ve had countless ambassadors and foreign ministers tell me directly that the world needs the U.S. to lead, to be strong, and yes, to correct course. And, more importantly, as the Representative of Pennsylvania’s Ninth Congressional District, the vast majority of Pennsylvanians voice this consistently.”

Meuser writes that “there is a better way.” He said the U.S. can be there again in a three to four-year period with the right leadership.

Meuser states that Trump’s “only special interest is the U.S.A.”

He added, “President Trump realizes, as Reagan did, that a strong America is essential to the well-being of the entire free world.”

On the Trump 2024 team

Meuser said he recently met with Trump at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump announced his initial Pennsylvania federal leadership team. With Meuser, the Trump 2024 Pennsylvania contingent includes:

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, 16th Congressional District.

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, 10th Congressional District.

U.S. Rep. Reschenthaler, 14th Congressional District.

U.S. Rep. John Joyce, 13th Congressional District.

Former U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, 12th Congressional District.

Carla Sands, former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark.

Editor’s note: An Op-Ed appears in today’s Times Leader that fully explains U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser’s position on why he has decided to endorse former President Donald Trump for 2024.

