HANOVER TWP. — Police in Hanover Township arrested a Virginia man on allegations he sexually assaulted a girl in 2021 while living here.

Robert David Logan, 54, of Roanoke, was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township on three counts of indecent assault and a single count of corruption of minors on Thursday. Logan was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail.

Police initiated an investigation earlier this month when they received a report from Childline about suspected child abuse involving the girl when Logan lived on West End Road in 2021, according to the criminal complaint.

The girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Details of the interview, listed in the criminal complaint, resulted in the charges being filed against Logan.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on July 12.

— Ed Lewis