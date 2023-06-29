Click here to subscribe today or Login.
HANOVER TWP. — Police in Hanover Township arrested a Virginia man on allegations he sexually assaulted a girl in 2021 while living here.
Robert David Logan, 54, of Roanoke, was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township on three counts of indecent assault and a single count of corruption of minors on Thursday. Logan was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail.
Police initiated an investigation earlier this month when they received a report from Childline about suspected child abuse involving the girl when Logan lived on West End Road in 2021, according to the criminal complaint.
The girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.
Details of the interview, listed in the criminal complaint, resulted in the charges being filed against Logan.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled on July 12.
— Ed Lewis
