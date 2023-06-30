🔊 Listen to this

Sydney Evans sells honey products for The Beekeeper’s Daughter during the first Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market of the 2023 season on Thursday.

Golomb’s Farm and Greenhouse has been a vendor at the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market since its inception.

WILKES-BARRE — The 2023 season of the Wilkes-Barre City Farmers Market officially kicked off on Thursday morning, but it was quite literally overshadowed by the smoky conditions from the continuing Canadian wildfires.

Over 40 farmers, food trucks, vendors, and nonprofits spread out across Public Square, most disappointed by the opening day’s turnout.

Such was the case for Brace’s Orchard, who has been attending the Farmers Market for over 30 years.

Logan Brace couldn’t help but feel mixed emotions about the attendance as he manned the orchard’s stand.

“The turnout wasn’t as good as I thought it was going to be,” he said. “I get the Canadian smoke might have had a little bit to do with it, but we overall had a good day, so I can’t complain.”

Harold Golomb of Golomb’s Farm and Greenhouse was grateful for the opportunity to sell his family’s florals — even if he didn’t see as many people as he had hoped.

“We’ve been participating in the Farmers Market since its inception,” Golomb said. “The highlight for me is just seeing a crowd of people, especially the regulars we’ve seen for many years now.”

The environmental conditions didn’t stop everyone from coming out to support the local vendors. Despite the smoke, folks milled about the stands offering fresh produce, flowers, breads, handmade clothing, and more.

The Farmers Market will continue every Thursday through Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.