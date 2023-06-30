🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — Four high school seniors from several area schools met at Pittston City Hall Thursday morning for their orientation for My Work, a summer job program connecting high school students who are blind or visually impaired with local municipalities in order to gain hands-on, real life job experience.

The program was launched in 2016 by the state Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, which serves those who have a disability that’s not sight-related, but this is the first year that the Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services and Northeast Sight Services collaborated with the City of Pittston to host their own My Work program.

Amber Phillips, District Administrator for Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services, explained that because vision is a lower incident disability, meaning it’s less common within the general population, the students participating in the program come from all over the area, not just Pittston.

“It’s really neat to be able to bring everybody together for something like this,” she said.

The program officially kicks off July 10 and will run until Aug. 4. Students will work at different locations every day throughout Pittston and will be paid $15 an hour.

“I think our organizations are really excited about partnering together and giving them (the students) an opportunity to get experience and work in the workforce, but also give back to the community,” said Sara Peperno, president of Northeast Sight Services.

During orientation, the students were given an overview of the program, reviewed the orientation manual and filled out their on-boarding paperwork. Phillips noted that learning practical life skills, such as how to fill out a check or set up a direct deposit account, will better prepare the students for when they graduate and go out into the workforce.

The students will perform a variety of jobs around the City of Pittston, including website design and flower planting. They will also have the opportunity to work at the farmers market and the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce.

“We really couldn’t have asked for a better partner than the City of Pittston,” said Phillips. “The opportunities they’re offering the students are so diverse. They’re going to be able to try a little bit of everything.”

Mary Kroptavich, Main Street Manager for the City of Pittston, agreed that My Work will allow the students to try out different jobs to see what they like and what they enjoy doing, which will hopefully help them make more informed choices about what college to go to or what career to choose.

That was certainly the draw for Shelby Shina, 20, of Sugar Notch, who is hoping to figure out what she wants to do for a job in the long run. She’s also excited to be able to network with different businesses in the community.

“It gives me an opportunity to and a reason to fix my sleep schedule,” she added.

Since this is their first year, Peperno said they purposely kept the group size small, but they expect to expand in the future.

“I think it’s a great experience, not only for them, but for us,” Kroptavich added. “They all have unique talents that they’re going to be bringing and we’re going to learn from them as much as they will learn from us.”