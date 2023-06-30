🔊 Listen to this

SALEM TWP. — A 19-year-old man said he stabbed his mother’s boyfriend who attempted to sexually assault him inside their residence on East Second Street Thursday evening, according to court records.

Dylan Michael Oliver allegedly admitted he stabbed Christopher Humihanz in the back with a knife.

Oliver made the confession during an interview with Salem Township police, court records say.

Humihanz underwent surgery at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

Oliver was arraigned Friday by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston on charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and two counts of simple assault. Oliver was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as Haggerty deemed him a danger to Humihanz and members of his family.

According to the criminal complaint:

Salem Township police responded to the East Second Street residence just before 6 p.m. finding Humihanz bleeding from his upper back. Humihanz told police several times Oliver stabbed him.

As an officer tended to Humihanz, Oliver’s mother yelled to Oliver to run and get out of the house.

Oliver’s mother told police she was doing laundry in the basement and heard a disturbance. When she walked up the stairs, she claimed her son came out of her bedroom with a knife she took from him, the complaint says.

A juvenile inside the house told police Oliver and Humihanz had been arguing throughout the day.

Oliver was apprehended about a block away from the house by Berwick Police.

During an interview with police, Oliver said he went into Humihanz’s bedroom to resolve their issues when Humihanz attempted to sexually assault him, the complaint says.

Oliver admitted, the complaint says, he stabbed Humihanz but did not remember how he obtained the knife.

Police recovered the knife from the sink area of the kitchen.

State police Forensic Services Unit processed the scene.