KINGSTON — It took multiple meetings and work sessions, including a special meeting on the last day to legally get the job done, but Wyoming Valley West approved a final budget for 2023-24 that includes a much-debated 2.5% property tax.

Friday morning’s meeting drew an unusually large crowd for the time of day — most people came not to talk about the tax hike, but with questions about a school dress code change.

The agenda included a vote to reinstate the Pre-COVID 19 dress code, which many had considered too restrictive. The code was relaxed when COVID struck to ease the stress of dealing with all the changes and uncertainty the pandemic caused, and to reduce costs for parents and guardians during the economic uncertainty.

Superintendent Dave Tosh Opened Friday’s meeting by explaining that the board and management had decided to modify the code and had posted an update since the agenda was made. The new code will allow jeans and collarless shirts as long as the jeans are not ripped or torn and the shirts are in good taste and not too short. For safety reasons, the code will ban hoodies and “multi-pocket cargo pants,” he added.

After Tosh recapped the way the code had evolved and explained the new plan, several parents who had signed up to speak said there was no need, while others praised the new code or sought details. Hoodies, for example, can be worn to school but must be left in the locker once inside. Building principals will have discretion if heating or air conditioning units malfunction to adapt the code for comfort and safety of the students.

One woman asked if leggings or yoga pants were addressed in the code, and suggested the district require them to be paired with loose fitting shirts that go down to the thighs. Board Member Brian Dubaskas said that is something the board should consider.

One woman urged the board to bring back the stricter, pre-pandemic code to see if it reduced discipline problems. Tosh and others said they felt this is a good compromise, and that the code could be revisited in January and February if it doesn’t seem to be working. Tosh and others also stressed the most important part is enforcement of the code.

In the end, the board modified the agenda item to say that the district will enforce the current code as it appears on the district website, with the inclusion of a ban on cargo pants and hoodies.

The tax increase evolved over weeks of public debate. The board had included a final budget vote on the agenda for the regular monthly meeting June 14 with no tax increase. But Board Vice President Paul Keating spent expressed his concern that, while the budget could be balanced without a tax increase, the district still needs considerable money for building maintenance and upgrade projects. He proposed a 2.5% increase.

Noting SitelogIQ, a consultant reviewing buildings, was due to give a report soon, the board tabled the budget vote. On Monday the board met for a special work session and discussed the topic at length. Keating pointed out that while the board has resolved a recurring operating deficit and improved reserves, it still has a fund balance below a state-recommended minimum, and that nearly $3 million in capital fund accounts wouldn’t be enough to address even the most immediate needs listed by SitelogIQ. By he end of the work session, the board planned a special meeting for June 30 — the state deadline for districts to pass a final budget — with a consensus that a 2.5% increase would be advisable.

The revised budget passed 6-0 Friday with two members attending via phone and three absent. The property tax rate will climb from 18.03 mills to 18.4807 mills. A mill is a $1 tax for every $1,000 in assessed property value. Keating has said that will raise about $779,000 more for the district each year moving forward. He also said the increase will mean the average district property owner will pay about $42 more per year. Projected spending for 2023-24 is $105.46 million. Keating has noted that a good bit of that is from federal COVID-19 relief funds, and that if the one-time federal grants are removed, it would be closer to $88 million.

The board also:

• Approved two extension agreements with consultant Kimberly Walck, one for Title I services through July, and one for ARP ESSER II Services through June of 2024. ARP refers to the American Rescue Plan grants. ESSER is short for “Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief” fund, the umbrella term for a series of grant programs set as relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Approved an amendment to the Guaranteed Energy Services Agreement with SitelogIQ in an amount not to exceed $17.5 million. Such agreements are to make changes in building with a promise that energy savings will match or exceed the costs.

• Accepted the resignations of middle school learning support teacher Jessica Podskoch and Dana Elementary Principal Angelo DePrimo.

• Appointed Kaitlyn Takes as Grade 7 physical education teacher at a starting salary of $51,000.

• Appointed Chris Gegaris and Michael Pozzessere as assistant principals, at $70,000 each.

