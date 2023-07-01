🔊 Listen to this

Penn’s Northeast, in partnership with the Sordoni Family Foundation, recently created the region’s first educational guide that focuses on the top programs offered at area institutions of higher learning.

John L Augustine III, president/CEO of Penn’s Northeast, said that Northeastern Pennsylvania has a strong reputation for quality education.

“With 20 colleges and universities and more than 50,000 students enrolled,” Augustine said. “You are guaranteed to find the quality workforce your company needs to be successful in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Our higher educational institutions include top-ranked graduate and undergraduate universities, community colleges, and trade schools that offer a range of degree and certificate programs and have a track record of providing high-quality education and producing successful graduates.”

“Northeast PA is blessed with an extraordinary number of higher educational institutions offering a tremendous scope of programs. Employers will find these institutions to be a strategic advantage to their business recruitment and retention initiatives across all disciplines. The Sordoni Family Foundation is thrilled to partner with Penns Northeast to highlight some of the wonderful assets that make NEPA a great to live and work,” said Matt Sordoni, VP of Sordoni Construction Services Inc.

Dr. Jill Murray, president of Lackawanna College noted that, “NEPA has a rich history of training its own workforce. A wide selection of colleges and universities provide this region with an impressive pool of qualified students for companies looking to attract employees. Lackawanna College is excited to partner with Penn’s Northeast to help showcase our region to the world and help attract top employers.”

To obtain a free copy of the education guide visit – https://www.pennsnortheast.com/workforce.

About Penn’s Northeast

Penn’s Northeast’s goal is to attract quality employers to Northeastern Pennsylvania by acting as an easy one-stop shop for businesses looking to expand or locate to our region. Penn’s Northeast (PNE) serves as Northeastern Pennsylvania’s regional economic development agency for site selection consultants, real estate brokers, developers, and businesses looking to expand or locate to our 8-county region that includes Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill, and Wayne counties.