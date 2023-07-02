Also: Mr. Kielbasa to marry

The official T-shirt for the 19th annual Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival, set for Aug. 11-12, on Main Street. The tee shirt features the wedding of Mr. & Mrs. Kielbasa.

Members of Plymouth Alive recently met wt the VFW Post 1425 to finalize plans for the 19th annual Kielbasa Festival, set for Aug. 11-12 on Main Street.

PLYMOUTH — Alexis Eroh, President of Plymouth Alive, said the annual Kielbasa Festival is the marquee event for Plymouth Borough each summer.

“It is our chance to show off our heritage, history and hospitality for two days each August,” Eroh said. “For many of the bars and businesses on Main Street, it is their busiest weekend of the year. Our fire departments, churches and community organizations take advantage of the crowds to promote their fundraisers.”

The 19th annual Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival will be held Friday, Aug. 11, and Saturday Aug. 12, on Main Street.

“The festival allows families to come out and enjoy Main Street, have some good food, listen to live music and spend some quality time together in August,” Eroh said. “For Plymouth Alive, the Kielbasa Festival is our opportunity to raise as much money as possible to support our community organizations for the entire year.”

And support they have. Last year, Eroh said Plymouth Alive was able to make donations to the Plymouth Shawnee Indians football and cheerleading teams, the Plymouth Public Library, the Plymouth Historical Society, the Historic Shawnee Cemetery and all three borough fire departments.

“We also assisted with hosting an event and raising money for the Plymouth Police Department,” Eroh said. “We hosted a benefit for our dear friend Tom Jesso in his battle against cancer. The festival is two short days in August, but has a lasting year-long effect for the Borough of Plymouth.”

Parade Grand Marshal

This year, Eroh announced that the Kielbasa Festival Parade will be led by Grand Marshal Tom Jesso.

“Tom has been a valued member of the Plymouth Community for his entire life,” Eroh said. “He is an U.S. Air Force veteran and has dedicated the past 15 years to maintaining and caring for the Historic Shawnee Cemetery, spending hours caring for the grounds, restoring headstones and honoring the veterans who were laid to rest on its hallowed grounds.

“Tom Jesso is the ultimate example of ‘service above self,’ and we are grateful and honored to announce he is the 2023 Plymouth Kielbasa Festival Parade Grand Marshal.”

Jesso, 71, is the son of John and Dorothy Morgan Jesso. He attended Franklin Street Elementary School and he graduated from West Side Area Vocational-Technical School.

Jesso served in the Air Force from 1970 to 1974, serving all around the world, supporting fighter planes to refuel and reload for their missions.

Jesso married Ruth M. Daley on March 1, 1975, and they have three children: Mary, Thomas Jr., and Gregory; and they have six grandchildren.

Jesso worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 28 years and he began caring for the Shawnee Cemetery in 2008, which he spearheaded becoming a non-profit organization — the Historic Shawnee Cemetery. Jesso created the Shawnee Cemetery Preservation Association, which has been caring and maintaining the 13-plus acre site since 2008.

A wedding is planned

There will be a wedding at this year’s Kielbasa Festival — Mr. Kielbasa is getting married.

A wedding invitation is being sent to all Kielbasa Festival attendees:

“The families of Sophia Kishka and Stash ‘Smokey’ Kielbasa cordially invite you to attend their wedding ceremony — ‘linking’ them together forever.

“Mayor Frank Coughlin will perform the “double-ring” ceremony at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

“A large crowd is expected, including representatives of the Pierogi family, along with the Halushki family, the Plotzkis and, of course, a few Piggies in the Blanket.

“A reception will follow featuring ‘Kris and the Trainwrecks’ and ‘The Lance Thomas Band.’

“However, it will be a BYOH (Bring Your Own Horseradish) event.

“The bride will carry a bouquet of Garlic Cloves, and the groom will provide Mustard Seeds to throw after the ceremony.

“Please plan to attend this ceremony as Stash ‘steals’ his little Kishka.”

2023 Plymouth Alive Kielbasa

Festival Entertainment Schedule

(Courtesy of Scott Cannon)

The Sue Gryziec Memorial Band Shell

Friday Aug. 11

1:30-3:30 John Stevens Polka Band

4:00-6:00 Shakey Ground

6:30-8:30 Taxmen – Beatles Tribute

9:00-11:00 $haken – Eddie Money Tribute

Saturday Aug. 12

11 a.m. Kielbasa Festival Parade

2 p.m. Kielbasa Tasting Competition with the Polka Bandski

1:30-3:30 Stanky and the Coalminers

4:00-6:00 Leighann & Company

6:30-8:30 Kris and the Trainwrecks

9:00-11:00 The Lance Thomas Band

Wyoming Valley West Kids Zone Lawn

Friday, Aug. 11

3 p.m. Justin Credible Balloon Art

4 p.m. The Magic of Bill Dickson

5-9 p.m. DJ Steve Rowels

Saturday, Aug 12

3-5 p.m. Justin Credible Balloon Art

5 p.m. The Magic of Bill Dickson

6-9 p.m. The NonStopMusic Duo

