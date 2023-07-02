🔊 Listen to this

Ruth Casey paints the face of 7-year-old Charleigh Kereges at Nanticoke’s ‘Big Bang’ event on Saturday.

Brandon Murtha (left), Debbie Murtha, and Rozanne Hish take a break from vending diner-style food for a photo during Nanticoke’s ‘Big Bang’ event on Saturday.

NANTICOKE — The City of Nanticoke kick-started its Independence Day celebrations on Saturday with the return of the city’s annual “Nanticoke Big Bang 4th of July Celebration.”

The Luzerne County Community College parking lot was alive with food and craft vendors, BINGO games, raffles, a dunk tank, bounce houses, and plenty of residents looking to get a jump on their holiday weekend.

In typical Independence Day fashion, sunset brought with it a colorful display of fireworks.

Tyme Band and Mellifluous provided the live entertainment for the celebration, and folks couldn’t hide their glee as they wandered amidst the happenings.

Nickie Toporcer and Helen Sudick of Nanticoke wanted to show support to their hometown by attending the celebration — and from the looks of it, it seems they’re glad they did.

“We just wanted to see how things were, see if we run into anybody, and support the town,” Toporcer said.

This year’s celebration marked the first one for the pair, who noted the convenient location made it possible for them to return home and come back later for the firework display.

Nanticoke resident Amanda Kempa said she found the event to be fun for her entire family. Kempa was also a first-time attendee, and she noted that she was eager to watch the fireworks with her family.

“Our whole family is here — it’s family time for us,” Kempa said.

The attendees weren’t the only ones happy to be there — vendors also joined in on the celebration.

“I most look forward to seeing the people,” said Brian Gardener, owner of Uncle Bucks BBQ, which has vended at the event every year.

“I enjoy seeing the people eating my food,” he added, noting that he sees customers come back year after year.