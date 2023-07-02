🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Whoever said “you can’t go home again,” never lived in Plymouth, Pa.

Those of us who were fortunate to have grown up in Plymouth — often referred to as “the center of the universe” — know just how lucky we are.

Just this week, four of us hopped in the Way Back Machine and got together for lunch at Abe’s Hot Dogs on Barney Street and in just over one hour, we managed to relive much of our glorious childhood.

There were stories about teachers, fellow Plymouth-ites, streets, neighborhoods, coaches, discipline methods, and a lot about what we used to do as kids.

Mind you, we had no cell phones or computers. The TVs were still black and white only. Mister Softee and Dairy Dan patrolled the streets.

We had parents who were tough, wise, hardworking and fair. We knew our neighbors. In fact, we often ate lunch or dinner at our friends’ homes.

We climbed trees, we sat in the shade along a creek behind our houses. We played games in the street — stocking ball, up-against, hide and seek, tag, and relieve-ee-o.

My backyard was a stadium where we played Wiffle Ball and basketball. We would decide which we team we were and we would compile lineups and we would bat righty for right-handed hitters and lefty for the left-handed hitters. A single was anything that got past the pitcher and stopped before teh lone fielder could pick it up. A double was off the lower roof of my house. A triple was off the top roof. And a home run had to clear the roof.

The games were very competitive. Wiffle balls were easy to throw curves with — and if you could figure out how to throw a knuckleball with a Wiffle ball, well you were a Cy Young winner.

We kept a scorebook and we compiled statistics. We created our own world of Major League ball and we hardly ever argued. It was just too much fun.

We did the same stat-keeping with Strat-O-Matic — the board game that involved dice and cards that were actually pretty accurately configured. At lunch the other day, George Miklosi wished out loud that he would love to go back to those days. Wayne Bevan and John Thomas agreed, as did I.

Because it was the best of times. We never lacked for something to do and we always agreed to do whatever was suggested. And we were outdoors all the time. We came home for lunch and dinner. But after every delicious homemade meal, we were back out the door and into the street to gather with our buddies and have fun.

George asked me how I remember all those details. The answer was simple — we packed so many fun things in to every single day, it’s easy to recall them all because we had so much fun.

We talked about Little League and grade school and when we first began to notice girls. There were many stories and we laughed at our insecurities, our naivete and our evolution as we clumsily worked through to maturity and all that goes with that.

We could talk about all of these things because we were there — together. And we each experienced the same things and we learned the same things, albeit we traveled some very different roads to get to the same destination — adulthood.

Back in the day, none of us every thought about where we would be this far down the line. We were too busy competing and looking for the next fun thing to do. We never failed in that mission.

George was amazed that I remembered his drum set — sparkling champagne colored Slingerlands. They were so cool. I was amazed to learn that he still has that set of drums. My turquoise Goya is long gone. George and I lamented that our band was never good enough for Wayne to be our lead singer. He went on to much greater heights. He still has that voice and if George and I and his cousin Steve Miklosi had become better musicians, maybe we could have convinced Wayne to sing with us and we would be famous.

It doesn’t matter because were all famous among each other. We all remember each other and we remember all the fun we had together. And we wouldn’t change any of it for anything.

George asked what we would be doing if we were back in Plymouth and hanging out in the neighborhood. My response was that whatever the gang decided to do that particular day, it would be fun and we would be happy with that and we would know that something as good, or even better, would happen the next day.

Like the song says, “Those were the days, my friends, we thought they’d never end.”

And as long as we can get together and reminisce and laugh and tell stories, those days will never end.

