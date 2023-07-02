Playground dedicated in memory of boy who fought valiant cancer battle

🔊 Listen to this

The park includes many orange pieces of equipment in honor of Nathan’s favorite color. The park includes many unique features requested by Nathan before his passing, including two orange puppy rockers like the one seen here.

Dayne Wadas, 10, of Kingston was one of the many people who got to check out the park on Saturday.

Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George Brown offers remarks during Saturday’s ceremony. To his left are the Gray family.

Nathan’s family, including mom Tricia, dad Jeff, brother Jeffrey and sister Natalie, embraces one another after the unveiling of the Nathan Gray Memorial Park welcome sign on Saturday.

A newly-unveiled sign welcomes everyone to Nathan Gray Memorial Park in South Wilkes-Barre. The park, named in honor of the late Nathan Gray, celebrated its grand opening on Saturday afternoon.

WILKES-BARRE — For years, members of the community got to know the late Nathan Gray as “Nathan the Superhero.”

It was a fitting moniker for an 8-year-old boy who, for most of his life, had shown tremendous courage battling a rare form of cancer that eventually took his life in January of last year.

Now, thanks to the support of his many fans, Nathan the Superhero will be immortalized forever with his very own, very orange playground.

Nathan’s family, a variety of local officials and a massive crowd of community members celebrated the grand opening of the Nathan Gray Memorial Park in South Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

“Nathan would love this,” said his mother Tricia Gray, holding back tears as she looked out at the crowd. “The fact that there are still this many people here supporting him … I have no words.”

What initially was proposed as the idea of just placing a bench honoring Nathan in Barney Park turned into a full-fledged expansion of its playground, adding a number of new pieces of equipment specifically catered to Nathan’s tastes.

Chief among those tastes was Nathan’s love of the color orange, with many of the new playground features painted in honor of Nathan’s favorite color. This includes two new zip lines, a few jungle gyms and two orange “puppy rockers.”

In addition, an overwhelming majority of the ceremony’s attendees also donned their own orange shirts and hats to pay tribute to Nathan.

The ceremony was opened by remarks from Mayor George Brown.

“This was designed with a lot of love, this really is Nathan’s playground,” Brown said. “We hope we will continue Nathan’s legacy with this park.”

Tricia Gray spoke with reporters after she and her family, including her husband Jeff and their children Jeffrey and Natalie, helped to unveil a brand new welcome sign, featuring a picture of Nathan playing on a swing set.

“He [Nathan] was all heart … he didn’t care what was going on with himself,” Tricia said. “He just pushed through whatever it was and he ended up inspiring so many people.”

Nathan’s sister Natalie jokingly described her brother as “stubborn,” and Tricia said that it was Nathan’s stubborness that helped him a greal deal during his fight with cancer.

“He was stubborn as a toddler, but I think that’s what got him so far as he did with fighting, and inspiring other people,” she said.

The playground was very busy Saturday as dozens of excited children got to check out the new rides and toys, while also enjoying the sounds and sirens of a Wilkes-Barre City fire truck, brought into the park for the occasion.

Dayne Wadas, 10, of Kingston was hard at work climbing off of one piece of the new orange equipment. He said that he was looking forward to spending time at the park, but also admitted that one of his favorite parts of Saturday’s ceremony wasn’t necessarily playground-related.

When asked what he enjoyed most, he said “the ice cream,” pointing to an ice-cream truck serving up free treats for the afternoon.

While Tricia Gray noted that there was a bittersweet nature to the day, it was agreed by all that the young superhero was watching over the playground as it was unveiled to the community.

Many of Nathan’s superhero traits were lauded during the ceremony, particularly his unmatched courage and his strength.

“Nathan was a superhero … let’s borrow some of that courage, and learn from him,” said U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright.

“What a fitting tribute this park is.”