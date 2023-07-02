🔊 Listen to this

Mary Portelli, West Pittston Historical Society president, introduced Richard Jenkins, six-times great grandson of Revolutionary War officer Lt. John Jenkins, during the Second Annual First to Fall historical presentation on Sunday at the Jenkins-Harding Cemetery, Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.

WEST PITTSTON – The West Pittston Historical Society held its second annual “First to Fall” event on Sunday afternoon at the Jenkins Harding Cemetery honoring the legacy of Benjamin and Stukley Harding, two brothers who were killed in the days leading up to the Battle of Wyoming.

The event took place both inside the cemetery, located at the intersection of Wyoming Avenue and Linden Street, and across the street from it. The program featured Revolutionary War reenactors and a cemetery tour as well as a speech given by Richard Jenkins, who is the sixth great grandson of Revolutionary War officer, Lt. John Jenkins.

Following the initial program, a memorial service took place in the cemetery, where reenactors placed a wreath of flowers at the Harding brothers burial site. The grave stone, now cracked and severely weathered, is barely legible now.

The commemoration not only honored the lives of those who fought and died in the name of freedom, but also shed light on the rich Revolutionary War history in the area.

According to West Pittston Historical Society President Mary Portelli, there are several other Revolutionary War veterans buried in the cemetery, as well as other Jenkins and Harding family members.

Descendants of those families were present at Sunday’s event and that was certainly a highlight for Portelli.

“It gives me chills to stand in there with them,” she said.

During her welcome remarks, Portelli gave an overview of what transpired more than 200 years ago on June 30, 1778.

After spending the day tending their crops, the Harding brothers, along with six others, were on their way back to Jenkins Fort when they were ambushed by a group Native Americans and British Rangers.

In the following days, the bodies of the Harding brothers were retrieved and brought back to the fort, but unfortunately, Portelli said that no one knows what happened to the bodies of the others who were with them that day.

Judge Jenkins, who was related to the Hardings by marriage, set aside an acre of his farm land as a public burial ground, where the Harding brothers were laid to rest on July 2.

The next day during the Battle of Wyoming, or what is often referred to as the Wyoming Massacre, Portelli said that their deaths weighted heavily on the minds of the militia down at Forty-Fort. Their deaths became of rallying cry as they headed into battle – a reminder of what they believed they were fighting for.

Portelli then introduced Richard Jenkins, who is a member of the Jenkins Harding Cemetery board as well a member of the Luzerne County Historical Society Board. Jenkins, who has dedicated the last couple of years to collecting artifacts of his family history, recently acquired an item Portelli described as the “holy grail of family memorabilia.”

The item in question is a 244-year-old powder horn that Richard Jenkins’ ancestor, Lt. John Jenkins, carried with him during Sullivan’s March, which was part of George Washington’s strategy to eliminate the threat of the British campaign on the Western Front. The march, compromised of roughly 5,000 men, succeeded in decimating dozens of Iroquois villages and crops.

Jenkins acted as chief guide to General John Sullivan throughout the campaign, thanks to his detailed knowledge of the area. The expedition lasted six weeks and Jenkins kept a detailed map of the journey, which he carved onto the horn.

The horn, which can hold up to 3 1/2 pounds of gun powder, took Richard Jenkins two years to acquire and he is currently on the hunt for a museum to display it in.

Bonnie Yuscavage, of Luzerne, seemed delighted to be surrounded by so much history. Yuscavage, who is the curator for the Susquehanna County Historical Society, is a descendant of the Stephen Harding, Benjamin and Stuckley’s father.

Last year, she attended the inaugural “First to Fall” event and was excited to be back again this year.

“They both have been just wonderful events,” said Yuscavage. “It’s the connection, really to other family members, and the connection to people who care so much about the history of the area. It’s really important.”