WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township are seeking assistance in an attempt to identify three men who used baseball bats and clubs to vandalize a vehicle parked on Ketchum Street early Monday morning.

Police said the mischief happened at about 1:49 a.m. by the three men who walked from Charles Street directly to the parked vehicle.

Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area or has information is asked to contact Wilkes-Barre Township police at 570-606-4791, or text message 570-760-0215 or email video to [email protected].

All information received will be kept in the strictest confidence, police stated.