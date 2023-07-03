🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man was arraigned Monday on allegations he grabbed a woman’s buttocks in the area of 39 Public Square last month.

Alfred Brian Pennino, 40, of Logan Street, walked up to the woman stating, “You’re pretty” and proceeded to grab her buttocks on June 8, according to court records.

The woman was walking toward her husband who witnessed the incident and chased after Pennino, court records say.

Pennino allegedly threatened the husband saying, “If my legs were okay, I’d kill you.”

The woman told police she first noticed the man, whom she does not know, walking with a limp and created space to allow him to walk past her when Pennino allegedly grabbed her.

Pennino was arraigned by District Judge James M. Dixon in Luzerne County Central Court on two counts of indecent assault and one count of terroristic threats. Pennino was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $10,000 bail.