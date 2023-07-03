🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. – A popular western clothing store will open its first location in NEPA this August right next door to Petco in the Wilkes-Barre Township Commons.

According to a sign posted on the window, Boot Barn is expected to open on Aug. 16 and from the looks of things, renovations are well underway inside.

Boot Barn specializes in western-style clothing and footwear, carrying brands like Wrangler, Ariat, Dan Post and more.

The company boasts more than 8,000 styles of boots, jeans, shirts, hats, belts and jewelry, as well as men’s and women’s work boots.

The retailer first opened its doors in 1978 and now has over 220 stores in well over 30 states, with seven locations in Pennsylvania alone. This new location will bring that number up to 8 and will give Wilkes-Barre area residents a chance to shop without having to drive more than an hour away.

Boot Barn is the first store to take up permanent residency in the space since 2015, when Party City moved to its current spot in the Wilkes-Barre Township Marketplace. In the years since, it often housed Halloween City during the months of September and October, while lying vacant the rest of the year.

Boot Barn is currently hiring and interested applicants are asked to apply directly on the company’s website.