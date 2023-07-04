🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man was struck and killed by a car in Wilkes-Barre early Tuesday morning, according to the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Jill Matthews told our newsgathering partners at Eyewitness News (WBRE/WYOU), that a crash involving a pedestrian occurred around 2 a.m. Tuesday, in the area of Scott and Mill streets.

Matthews confirmed to Eyewitness News that a man was struck and killed by a car, but that the identity of the victim is not being released at this time.