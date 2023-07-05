Parrick completes The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education’s Psychiatry Residency

Dr. Jacob Parrick will work as a community psychiatrist, seeing patients at two locations in Lackawanna County. ‘I like the idea of forming really long-term, professional relationships with my patients,’ he says, ‘and being able to be nonjudgmental toward people who I feel have been really highly judged by everybody, including the medical system, their entire lives.’

The record-setting flood of 2011 badly damaged Dr. Jacob Parrick’s childhood home in Luzerne County, but he was inspired by the selfless people, including strangers, who volunteered to help his family during the recovery effort. The experience propelled him to later go on service trips to other disaster-struck communities in the U.S. and to fulfill a desire to become a physician who serves his hometown.

Outside the office, psychiatrist Dr. Jacob Parrick enjoys making Shaker-style furniture like the table seen here, which he built. He learned the craft from an uncle while on a break during his early years in medical school and even considered woodworking as a fallback career option.

Jacob Parrick, M.D., remembers how a record-setting flood tore at his family’s home in Northeast Pennsylvania nearly 12 years ago, ripping away possessions and weakening his community’s shared sense of security.

Muddy water destroyed the home’s first floor and basement. His family and dozens of neighbors were traumatically displaced.

As the water receded, however, the Duryea resident, who was then a freshman at Wilkes University, witnessed the power of people to serve, collaborate, and uplift one another, and it solidified in him a notion that had been deepening for years: He wanted to become a doctor. More precisely, he was determined to become a doctor to serve and care for patients and families from his Luzerne County hometown and the surrounding region.

“We had so many people, some of whom were literally strangers, coming to support and help us in our house during the flood recovery. I took apart our damaged above-ground pool with someone who just walked in off the street and asked, ‘What can I do?’” he says. “I was already on a pre-med track at the time, but that experience was what really sealed my commitment to pursue a career in medicine and to serve Northeast Pennsylvania.”

In June, Dr. Parrick graduated from The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education, becoming the four-year Psychiatry Residency program’s first graduate to sign an employment contract to stay and serve locally in Northeast Pennsylvania. He is now followed by residency colleague Aditi Sharma, M.D., MPH, who signed on to serve Northeast Pennsylvania with The Wright Centers for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education after her graduation from the program.

“Proudly, Jacob has been able to pursue his passionate professional education here in Northeast Pennsylvania, thanks to the collective demonstration of shared purpose by legacy organizations collaboratively and successfully working together to develop a physician workforce pipeline in and for our region.” says Dr. Linda Thomas-Hemak, president and CEO of The Wright Centers for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education and a founding board member of The Commonwealth Medical College, now Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

Dr. Parrick plans to serve and care for patients and families as assistant medical director at Scranton Counseling Center, a community-based nonprofit legacy provider of mental and behavioral health services that treats individuals without regard for their ability to pay, and he will also provide care at an affiliated private practice. Many of Scranton Counseling Center’s patients cope with profound mental health challenges such as bipolar disorder, depression, personality disorders, or lifelong schizophrenia, and most struggle with coexisting challenges related to complex socioeconomic determinants of health including poverty, trauma and violence exposure, transportation, and other employability barriers, food insecurity, and stable housing.

In Dr. Parrick’s view, mental and behavioral health patients coping with these and other conditions, such as substance use disorder, too often get marginalized by society, unfortunately even by the health care delivery system itself. Patients with mental illness cannot seek care from big-city, academic medical centers, so he is privileged to have trained and be retained in community-based organizations missioned to care for and assist patients and families close to home.

“We owe it to the public to have high-quality training — to become compassionate experts — so that we can offer and deliver best care to all,” he says.

His journey to acquire the necessary expertise and become a highly motivated, patient-centered community-minded psychiatrist is both a personal and family success story and a shared accomplishment for the community. His achievements involved significant investments from many of the region’s community leaders and health care and medical education organizations, as well as a few life-altering instances of pure serendipity.

‘Shared purpose, mission, and vision accomplishment’

Dr. Parrick is a 100% homegrown physician. He completed all of his formal education and medical training within about 15 miles of his parents’ front yard – capitalizing on historically unavailable opportunities in Lackawanna County.

Dr. Parrick, for example, studied at the socially missioned medical school in Scranton — first known as The Commonwealth Medical College (TCMC) and now the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM) — just five years after it opened. The Wright Center proudly contributed financial, intellectual, and other startup support to the school, the first and only of its kind in Northeast Pennsylvania, which persevered through its early struggles and continues to serve today as a provider of high-quality, “Beyond Flexner-inspired,” medical education.

In 2015, Dr. Parrick joyfully learned via an unexpected phone call that the cost of his medical school education would be almost entirely paid for by a newly established, community-governed scholarship fund. He was one of two local residents to receive full financial tuition support to attend TCMC from the Northeastern Pennsylvania Health Care Foundation in the first year it offered its generous awards. The foundation had been established in 2011 using proceeds of the sale of the former Catholic-run, nonprofit Mercy Hospital in Scranton, transitioning an unfortunate loss for the community and casting a silver lining. A separate scholarship from the area’s Appleseed Foundation further reduced his out-of-pocket costs.

Dr. Parrick then applied to and matched with The Wright Center’s community health needs-responsive Psychiatry Residency, joining the program when it was still in its infancy. The Wright Center’s program, developed in partnership with Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine and Scranton Counseling Center, suited his geographic preference and was his top choice, he says.

There have been rough patches along his medical education journey, but he ultimately landed at his ideal destination.

“The community psychiatrist job that I will be starting at the Scranton Counseling Center is 100% the most perfect outcome,” says Dr. Parrick, 30, who completed his four years at The Wright Center, most recently serving as chief psychiatry resident. “Everything has perfectly fallen into place over the last 12 years, and I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family and our community.”

In particular, he cites the mentorship of physician faculty member Daliborka Danelisen, D.O., MBA, and area psychiatrists, including Drs. Leighton Huey, Richard Fischbein, David Liskov, Muhammed Rahman, and Sanjay Chandragiri, the latter of whom served as founding program director of the Psychiatry Residency at The Wright Center.

“Dr. Chandragari has been a mentor to me with huge influence,” says Dr. Parrick. “He’s the most knowledgeable physician that I’ve ever met. Although he’s no longer involved with the residency program, he’s still one of the first people I call to ask a clinical question, and he is still always willing to help provide guidance.”

Drs. Parrick and Chandragiri will soon work together as private practice colleagues at Advanced Community Service Associates in Dunmore. Similarly, Dr. Parrick intends to deepen his collaboration with Dr. Fischbein on forensic psychiatry, providing expertise in legal cases.

As a teen attending the Pittston Area School District, it wasn’t clear if Dr. Jacob Parrick would join any traditional job field, much less medicine. His top career aspiration then was to become a rock star, he says, and he would later flirt with the notion of earning a living as a woodworker.

But his career fate might have been decided when Dr. Parrick was about 12 years old when, in one of those serendipitous moments, his father made an out-of-the-blue remark.

‘Planting a seed’

As Dr. Parrick recalls it, his father came home and recounted a conversation from earlier that day in which he had told a family friend that young Jacob wanted to be a doctor one day. The friend expressed real pride in the boy’s supposed public service goal.

“I told my Dad, ‘What are you talking about, I never said that,” says Dr. Parrick, laughing. “I don’t know if he was tricking me or planting a seed in my head.”

Dr. Parrick loved music and played guitar in a band with some friends before realizing the group wasn’t bound for stardom. “Halfway through high school,” he says, “I told myself, ‘OK, I better be smart if I can’t be famous.’”

He enrolled at Wilkes University expecting to be a commuter student. Days into his first semester, however, massive flooding struck Duryea and other parts of the Wyoming Valley. He suddenly had nowhere to live. The university responded and gave him temporary free use of a dorm room. His grades suffered at the time as he tried to balance academics on campus with trauma processing and home reconstruction in the disaster zone.

“I totally bombed my first semester because we were rebuilding the house and our lives,” says Dr. Parrick. “My parents, my two uncles, and I, with the support of a lot of family and friends, gutted and remodeled the whole first floor and basement.”

Based on his initial college performance, two college advisors told him to give up on and drop his idea of becoming a doctor. No medical school would accept him, they thought. Yet he buckled down in the classroom and took other actions to increase his prospects, including participating in service trips that fulfilled his desire to “give back” by aiding natural disaster victims. He journeyed to Joplin, Missouri, to help the community recover from a tornado and New Orleans in the wake of a hurricane. He even went to Africa on a research-related trip in Uganda with a man he likens to the fictional adventurer and professor of archaeology Indiana Jones.

“He was 67 years old,” Dr. Parrick says about his companion on the trek that was cut short after only three weeks because of a nearby outbreak of Ebola virus disease. “This was his 30th trip to Africa; he spoke better Swahili than the locals.”

Dr. Parrick would eventually depart Wilkes University with a biology degree, minors in chemistry and sociology — and a handful of medical school acceptance letters, including one from TCMC, where happenstance soon struck again.

‘No turning back’

In medical school, Dr. Parrick was so singularly focused on becoming an emergency room physician that when asked to list the three specialties in which he was most interested, he wrote emergency medicine, chef, and woodworker.

He even approached Dr. Thomas-Hemak about the prospect of The Wright Center developing a residency program in emergency medicine. Dr. Thomas-Hemak included him in multiple conversations with area health care and medical education leaders about the mission driven possibility.

“However, despite The Wright Center’s proud legacy of establishing needs-responsive residency and fellowship programs that produce competent and compassionate physician leaders who are prone to work in medically underserved areas, ultimately we decided that an emergency medicine specialty residency program was more appropriate to be led by our community hospital partners,” says Dr. Thomas-Hemak. “Fortunately, our conversations with Jacob continued and we were thrilled when he changed career pursuits and decided to join one of our newest residency programs in an area of medicine that he hadn’t even been considering when I first met him.”

In his third year of medical school, Dr. Parrick had a momentary “existential crisis.” He realized during a particularly “hardcore” emergency department rotation that he had been pursuing the wrong specialty and desired to change career plans. “I asked myself what am I even doing in medical school if I’m not going to be an ER doctor,” he says. “That time was hugely stressful.

“The next day, I started a psychiatry rotation in the former First Hospital in Kingston, which provided inpatient psychiatry services. Immediately, I knew ‘this is my future.’ And it’s been no turning back ever since.”

He set his sights on joining The Wright Center’s young but blossoming Psychiatry Residency, which would allow him to stay near family while getting the graduate medical education training he desired.

“In medical school, I rotated at The Wright Center more frequently and for way longer than anybody else did,” says Dr. Parrick about the program that provides graduate medical education, mentorship, and access to local clinical learning environments. “There was a six-week period when all of our medical school rotations were paused (because of the organization’s ownership change). And I spent every single day — Saturdays and Sundays, Fourth of July, everything — rotating on the inpatient psychiatry unit at Geisinger Community Medical Center with Dr. Chandragiri just to improve my chances of being able to match for the Psychiatry residency at The Wright Center.”

Dr. Parrick matched with The Wright Center’s then just two-year-old Psychiatry Residency. “Jacob was an ideal candidate and exactly who we were looking for when we created our community-based Psychiatry Residency program,” adds Dr. Thomas-Hemak.

During an interview prior to his June 24 graduation, he said, “What’s good is, already, without even having officially started my career yet, I have patients who I have been clinically caring for the past several years — who I will now continue to see for the next 30 years.”

Those patients and the broader community will now count on Dr. Jacob Parrick’s expertise and emerging leadership in whole-person, integrated primary health services. Long removed from his days as a flood victim, he is fully poised to be the humble helper, working to reduce behavioral and mental health stigma and improve health outcomes as he pursues his passion for practicing psychiatry in the place he is meant to be — home.

