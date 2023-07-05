🔊 Listen to this

Jennifer Flick runs a ‘tubs’ game to various win prizes during Tuesday’s ‘Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration’ in Kirby Park.

Before the fireworks lit up the night sky at Kirby Park, skydivers fell from the sky toting American flags.

WILKES-BARRE — High temperatures ushered in Independence Day, but that did not stop the masses from showing up for the City of Wilkes-Barre’s beloved “Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration” on Tuesday.

People of all ages swarmed the grounds of Kirby Park — with plenty to see and do during their visit.

“We thought we’d come listen to the band, maybe get a bite to eat,” said Lori Frey of Hunlock Creek.

She braved the heat with her sister Sue Smereski to show support for the classic rock tribute band, Idol Kings, who performed at the celebration. The pair are Idol Kings super fans who try their best to follow the band wherever they play.

“Sue has all of their shows on her calendar,” Frey made sure to note.

As the sisters listened to their favorite band, seemingly in their own world, plenty was happening around them.

Over 35 food and craft vendors lined the sidewalks, children squealed gleefully on carnival rides in the parking lot, and everywhere there was activity.

Even the skies weren’t clear of the festivities, as skydivers toting American flags dazzled those watching from the safety of the ground.

For Madison Dunlow of Pittston, the event offered the opportunity to celebrate the holiday with those she loves.

“I work a lot, so it’s nice to be able to spend the day relaxing with my friends and just enjoying each other’s company,” she said.

“And I love to watch the fireworks, so I’m excited about that,” she added.

Folks feasted on all sorts of snacks and treats, and, for one vendor, seeing satisfied customers made her holiday.

Tricia Ploxa of Ashland owns and operates Trish’s Treats, which specializes in dairy-free and vegan-friendly cookie dough.

“The highlight for me is seeing all of the kids’ faces when they actually get to taste the cookie dough for the first time,” Ploxa said.

This year marked her second time at the Independence Day celebration, and she says she has plans to keep coming back because of the people she’s met.

“We’ve got a great following in Wilkes-Barre, so we love coming back,” she said.

The celebration quite literally ended with a bang, as a large display of fireworks lit up the night sky over Kirby Park.