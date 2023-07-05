🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre City police are investigating the death of a man who fell from the window of a Park Avenue apartment building after allegedly attempting to flee an eviction notice.

A news release posted to the city police department’s Facebook page indicates that the man, unidentified in the release, had assaulted a constable with pepper spray before exiting a window to the building and falling several stories to the ground.

According to the release, officers from Wilkes-Barre City were called in to assist the constable around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday morning as he attempted to serve an eviction notice.

The constable told police that, during the course of his duties, the male occupant of the apartment where the constable was serving the notice sprayed him with a chemical spray from inside the apartment.

The male then denied officers entry to the apartment, refusing to comply with the officers outside his apartment door.

The news release goes on to say: “at one point in time, the male subject exited a window to the building and fell several stories to the ground.”

Paramedics were called to the scene for emergency treatment, but the subject was pronounced dead.

The investigation was initiated by the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office Detective Division. The scene was secured by the Pennsylvania State Police Forensics Unit, Wilkes-Barre barracks.