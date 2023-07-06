🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Attorneys for a man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in Foster Township earlier this year said they are waiting for reports from the woman’s autopsy and firearm testing.

Scott Andrew Oliver, 31, charged by state police at Hazleton with criminal homicide, was before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky for a status conference on his case Wednesday.

State police allege Oliver shot Jessica Romano, 35, inside their shared residence at 1290 Woodhaven Drive on Jan. 3.

An autopsy by forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross revealed Romano died from a gunshot wound. Coroner Jillian Matthews ruled the manner of death a homicide.

In court, Oliver’s attorneys, Joseph J. Yeager and Stephen W. Palubinsky, said they have not received Ross’ autopsy report and ballistics report. Yeager further said he was not able to open compact discs containing discovery, which is evidence turned over by the district attorney’s office.

Assistant District Attorney James L. McMonagle said the firearms testing has not been complete and will work to correct the storage media device issues involving the compact discs.

Yeager said he would rather receive the autopsy report by hand as he said emails sent through the county email system get lost.

Court records say after the shooting, Oliver ran to a neighbor’s house and told her that he “(expletive) up bad.” Oliver led the neighbor back to his residence when the neighbor called 911.

Oliver fled the area but was captured at a vacant house nearby.

Oliver remains jailed without bail at the county correctional facility. His trial is scheduled for early January.