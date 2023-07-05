🔊 Listen to this

The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 668 vehicle crashes resulting in three fatalities and 194 injuries during the five-day Independence Day travel period, June 30 to July 4, statewide.

Alcohol was a factor in 59 of the non-fatal crashes.

Troopers made 505 arrests for drunken driving and issued 23,738 traffic citations, 845 issued citations for not wearing seat belts, and 210 citations for failing to secure children in safety seats.

For the Troop P coverage area, which is the northern half of Luzerne County and all the counts of Bradford, Sullivan and Wyoming, there were 15 vehicle crashes with six injuries and no fatalities. Troopers in Troop P arrested 12 people for drunken driving, issued 280 speeding citations, three for failing to secure children in safety seats, 61 citations for seat belt violations, issued 14 seat belt warnings, and issued 598 other citations.