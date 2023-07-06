🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wayne County man arrested by Kingston Township police in an online sex sting is required to register his address as a sex offender for 25 years.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Nicholas Jensen, 35, of South Canaan Township, to two years restrictive probation with the first year on house arrest with electronic monitoring followed by three years probation on charges of unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of communication facility. Jensen pled guilty to the charges April 6.

Court records say a Kingston Township police officer as a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force went online posing as a 14-year-old girl in a “proactive investigation.”

The officer was contacted on a social media site on Fe. 5, 2022, by someone with the user name “Anonymous.” The investigation later identified the user as Jensen, court records say.

Court records say the girl notified “Anonymous” three times of her age as online conversations became sexually explicit. The two exchanged pictures and “Anonymous” also “disclosed that he had a desire for sadomasochistic sexual play” and wanted to meet the girl, according to court records.

“I made a mistake…I want to move forward with my life; I just want to better myself,” Jensen said before he was sentenced.

Jensen’s attorney, William D. Thompson Jr., of Clarks Summit, said Jensen accepted responsibility and has participated in treatment.

Jensen is required to register his address for 25 years under the state’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.