🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Community Bank System, Inc., this week announced that Mark E. Tryniski will retire as the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, effective Dec. 31.

Tryniski has served as the President, CEO and Director of the company and its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A., since August 2006.

Tryniski has agreed, if nominated, to serve as a Director of the company and the bank until Dec. 31, 2024.

The company’s Board of Directors has selected Dimitar A. Karaivanov, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, to succeed Tryniski, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

In addition, the board will expand to 13 directors and appoint Karaivanov as a director of the company and the bank effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Barbara A. Maculloch, president of Pennsylvania Banking for Community Bank N.A., said Tryniski has been “the best leader” she has ever worked for during her career.

“Mark is smart and he has such an amazing way with people,” Maculloch said. “He is an extremely engaging person who always makes you feel important whatever your job is. He will definitely be missed.”

Maculloch also praised Karaivanov, stating he is an outstanding selection to succeed Tryniski.

“Dimitar is extremely bright and he also has strong leadership skills,” Maculloch said.

Karaivanov joined the company in June 2021 as its Executive Vice President of Financial Services and Corporate Development, responsible for the business and financial performance of three of the company’s four business lines — benefits administration, insurance services and wealth management.

In October 2022, Karaivanov was appointed COO, adding responsibility for the company’s banking business — Community Bank, N.A.

According to a news release announcing the changes, prior to joining the company, Karaivanov served as Managing Director in Lazard’s Financial Institutions Group and he has extensive experience as an investment banker for banks, other financial institutions, and fintech companies at a number of leading financial services firms.

Karaivanov holds an MBA degree from Ohio State University’s Max M. Fisher College of Business. He is also a graduate of the American Bankers Association’s Stonier Graduate School of Banking.

Eric E. Stickels, Chair of the Board said, “The company owes a tremendous debt of gratitude to Mark. Mark joined the company in 2003 as its Chief Financial Officer and has been at the helm since 2006. Under his leadership, the company has grown from $4.2 billion in total assets to over $15.2 billion in total assets today.”

Stickels said Tryniski “is the architect of the company’s core values of integrity, excellence, teamwork, and humility and he has created a corporate culture that embodies these values and an executive team that is poised for continued success.”

Stickels added, “We are delighted that Dimitar has accepted the new position and agreed to continue the company’s history of building long-term shareholder value. His previous service with the company has demonstrated that he exemplifies our culture and is ready to lead the company into the future. We congratulate Mark on his retirement and look forward to his continued service on the board in order to assist us with a successful transition.”

Tryniski said it has been an honor and a privilege to be the CEO of the company and the bank.

“When you love what you do every day and who you do it with, it is a bittersweet decision to retire,” Tryniski said. “It has been a joy to work with this dedicated team of talented and hardworking employees and a great Board of Directors focused on disciplined growth. I have every confidence that the company will continue its history of growth and success under Dimitar’s capable leadership.”

Karaivanov expressed his excitement for the new role.

“I am pleased and humbled to have been selected as the next President and CEO of the company and the bank,” Karaivanov said. “It has been a true privilege working side-by-side with Mark and I am honored that the board has put their trust in me to lead this dynamic and diverse team and to uphold Community Bank System’s reputation as a thriving company focused on our clients, communities and colleagues.”

Community Bank System, Inc. is a diversified financial services company focused on four main business lines — banking, benefits administration, insurance services and wealth management.

Its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A., is among the country’s 100 largest banking institutions and operates more than 200 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts.

In addition to a full range of retail, business, and municipal banking services, the Company offers comprehensive financial planning, trust administration and wealth management services through its Community Bank Wealth Management operating unit.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.